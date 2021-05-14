Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho could be targeted instead of Harry Kane

Manchester United could still prioritise a move for Jadon Sancho ahead of Harry Kane this summer, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest Manchester United transfer news?

Kane has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford amid comments last week from journalist Ian McGarry on The Transfer Window Podcast revealing the club's Glazer family ownership were ready to splash the cash this summer on a big name striker in an effort to appease unhappy supporters.

Indeed, Football Insider also recently revealed United had officials in attendance during Tottenham's loss to Leeds United to conduct 'final checks' on the England captain, while The Athletic revealed back in February that their interest in Sancho had been paused.

Still, much of the delayed summer window in 2020 saw Sancho strongly linked with a move to Manchester.

What did Dean Jones say about the Sancho rumours?

Talking on Wednesday afternoon's edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, he revealed that Sancho remained the club's top target.

"I've seen reports in the last few days saying Manchester United will still go for Harry Kane," he said from the 21:32 mark onwards.

"I've also seen a report saying Man United will no longer go for Jadon Sancho.

"I can only go by what I'm being told but I've got reasonably good sources on United stories and I'm hearing the opposite, to be honest.

"Harry Kane is not going to be pursued now but Jadon Sancho absolutely is."

What do Manchester United need to buy this summer?

Providing Edinson Cavani is available more often next season, firepower from central positions wouldn't appear to be a problem for United.

Granted, the veteran marksman is now in his mid-30s though has shown little signs of slowing down, scoring 15 times in 36 games across all competitions this season. Indeed, that's with having been signed towards the dying embers of last year's delayed summer window, while also missing seven games through injury and suspension in the Premier League alone.

With him, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood all in double figures for the campaign, perhaps United could do with more creativity in order to feed them. After all, all of their strikers bar Anthony Martial are outperforming their xG (via UnderStat), so signing someone who can help create better chances could give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a sounder attacking structure, rather than relying on above-average finishing.

During what has been a difficult campaign for Sancho, he has still registered nine Bundesliga assists (as many as any player at Old Trafford outside of Bruno Fernandes) and has an impressive key pass per game average of 2.7 (via WhoScored) which would see him rank first in United's squad.

That's not to say Kane, for example, isn't a creative outlet but given Sancho is six years younger than the Spurs star, he could be a wiser long-term investment.

What has Gary Neville said about Sancho?

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Gary Neville tipped his former side to move for the 21-year-old (rated at £90m by Transfermarkt) over Kane.

“I don’t think they will sign another striker,” Neville said (via talkSPORT). “I haven’t got the contacts at the club I used to have, it’s my assumption.

“If United were to sign Kane, and Sancho as an example, then will Cavani play? Will Greenwood emerge? Will he have the growth that Man United want for him? Where will that leave Rashford? Where does Pogba fit in?

“I think Sancho comes in, he’ll play on the right hand side with a potential back-up of Greenwood. Up front you’ve got Cavani and Greenwood and they’ll want Greenwood to come through because he’s outstanding. On the left you’ve got Rashford and Martial."

