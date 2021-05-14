Anthony Joshua is leaving no stone unturned in the build-up to his undisputed title fight with Tyson Fury according to his friend Tony Bellew, who outlined the strict training regime AJ has been following.

Joshua, the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world champion, is working on a plan to beat 'The Gypsy King' in a boxing ring this summer. Earlier this week, Eddie Hearn announced the fight will be held in Saudi Arabia on 14 August 2021.

If the fight takes place, it will undoubtedly be one of the most important fights in British boxing history. Exactly how the fight will unfold - or how competitive it will be - is still open for debate.

Fury has been pictured living the high life on the streets of Las Vegas since defeating Deontay Wilder in February 2020 but Bellew insists that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Believe you me, he [Fury] is in training," Bellew said to talkSPORT. "He looks in great shape.

"He is sparring, he’s training and he is doing everything he possibly can to be in the best shape of his life.

"Don’t believe all the hype and the smoke that they create around the training of him being in Vegas without his shirt on and all the bling. It’s nonsense!

"These guys are training like animals, believe you me. I know AJ is for the absolute fact."

Former WBC cruiserweight world champion Bellew also spoke about how Joshua has managed to stay in shape during the coronavirus pandemic.

"AJ is the best athlete the heavyweight division has seen since Lennox Lewis, he is that good of an athlete," he added. "So he is 365 days of the year, in shape and in camp.

"For Fury, he likes to get ready before the fight and he will be in camp. But he is not in Vegas through choice; he is in Vegas because that is where the camp is set up.

"That’s where SugarHill will want him; SugarHill is a brilliant coach, trained by the legend that is his uncle the great Emanuel Steward.

"So these guys have got it all to do, I just can’t wait until we get it finally done. Put them face-to-face, at the press conference, and let the circus begin."

Joshua has been keeping himself busy at Finchley Amateur Boxing Club with head trainer Rob McCracken as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career to date.

He's looking in ridiculous condition ahead of his highly-anticipated return to the ring later this year.

