Borussia Dortmund clinched their fifth DFB Pokal title last night as they thumped RB Leipzig 4-1.

A brace from Erling Haaland sent Dortmund into dreamland as they romped home to a deserving victory.

Celebrations were unsurprisingly raucous for a club that spends so much time in the shade cast by Bayern Munich's mighty shadow.

However, it was Dortmund's party last night and they certainly made the most of it.

While Haaland may have stolen the show on the pitch, the players made sure to honour a true gent of the game in the aftermath celebrating with club legend ,Lukasz Piszczek, who was playing his last game in the famous yellow.

The Polish international, who has been a faithful servant of the club for over a decade, broke down in floods of tears amid his celebrating teammates.

It was a beautiful show of passion that can only be associated with the game we love, as Piszczek struggled to contain his raw emotions.

In the clip below, you can see the moment Piszczek was engulfed by his colleagues who made sure to send him off in the best way possible.

We're not crying, you are...

"I've no words," Piszczek said after his final game. "I know that my career is slowly coming to an end and I never dreamed of such a highlight."

In a classy move, Piszczek will now join his home town side LKS Goczalkowice - a club currently languishing in the third tier of Polish football.

"I have concrete plans in Poland and have already postponed these plans for a year," he said last season.

"I want to play with friends from my hometown club Goczalkowice, where my father is vice-president, and take care of the youth academy that we started in 2019.

"I grew up here, this is where I developed into the man I am today, which is why I wanted to give something back."

After an incredible career at the Westfalonstadion, Piszczek has certainly earned himself a big send off.

While he wasn't able to say good bye to the clubs passionate fans in person, he will still be fondly remembered as a true legend of the club.

Go well, Lukasz.

