Derby County news: Rams dealt major takeover blow ahead of summer transfer window

After experiencing a rollercoaster of a season in the Championship, Derby County would have been hoping to prepare for the upcoming transfer window in the coming weeks.

However, any potential plans to sign new players could now be put on hold following an extremely concerning update regarding Erik Alonso's potential takeover of the club.

Despite agreeing a deal to purchase the club from current owner Mel Morris in April, the Spanish businessman has yet to learn whether he has passed the EFL's Owners and Directors test which would allow him to finalise a deal.

Doubts concerning Alonso's suitability emerged last week as it was reported that he was under investigation by tax authorities in his homeland regarding the money that he used as proof of funds to the Football League.

Having since deleted his Twitter account following a post in which he shared an image of a house used in a TikTok video that he seemingly claimed was his, a deal involving the 29-year-old has now collapsed.

According to BBC Sport, Morris has scrapped negotiations with Alonso due to the fact that a transaction hasn't been completed.

As reported by The Telegraph, an American consortium have now entered the running to purchase Derby and are currently in talks with Morris over a proposed takeover.

With the Rams currently under a transfer embargo, the club will be hoping that a new deal can be reached as soon as possible.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although a potential takeover by an unnamed consortium could perhaps bring some solace to Derby supporters, the news that Alonso's deal is off the table is nevertheless extremely concerning.

With the Rams' future in the Championship currently hanging in the balance after the EFL recently won its appeal against the club's breach of Financial Fair Play rules, they could be relegated to the third-tier if they deducted more than one point from last season's tally.

Currently unable to sign any players, Derby may be forced to sell some of their prized assets in order to avoid financial turmoil this summer which in turn could have a negative impact on their fortunes next season regardless of what division they find themselves in.

Having already had their hopes dashed regarding a potential takeover involving Sheikh Khaled earlier this year, Alonso's failure to seal a deal has now put the Rams in a precarious position.

