Netball Superleague: Will Team Bath still be top after round 16?

The Netball Superleague comes our way for round 16 this weekend. There will be six matches over two days, with 10 teams in action. Saracens Mavericks will have their first fixtures in three weeks, while Celtic Dragons are without a game.

Round 15 saw Team Bath extend their winning run to six after beating Leeds Rhinos 59-43. The same can’t be said about 10th-place Surrey Storm, who are now 11 fixtures without a win.

Let’s take a look at Sunday and Monday’s games below:

Severn Stars v Leeds Rhinos

The first game of the weekend sees Severn Stars face Leeds Rhinos at 12pm on Sunday. Stars currently sit ninth and are without a victory in six, while opponents Rhinos are looking to get back to winning ways after their loss to Bath last week.

In a battle between Worcester and Yorkshire, this match will focus on each goal-shooter, with Georgia Rowe (Stars) and Donnell Wallam (Rhinos) boasting impressive shot successions.

Rowe has the second highest shot succession (93.54 percent) in the league, scoring 304 out of 325 shots, while Wallam sits fourth (92.14 percent), netting 340 out of 369 attempts.

Team Bath v Surrey Storm

Following this is a clash between top of the table Bath and second-bottom Storm. The league leaders arguably have their best chance of grabbing another win at 2pm, with Surrey in poor form.

Bath will be looking to Kimberley Borger to continue her excellent performances so far this season. The Australian has the third highest goals (428) in the division, as well as the best shot succession (93.65).

Storm defenders Alima Priest and Leah Middleton are third in the list of interceptions and deflections however, and will be doing their best to stop Borger and Sophie Drakford-Lewis from running riot.

Wasps v Strathclyde Sirens

Wasps meet Strathclyde Sirens at 4pm, with both sides coming into the fixture off the back of a win.

The Midlands-based outfit occupy fourth at the moment – this is thanks to veteran goal-shooter Rachel Dunn, who has netted 436 goals so far this campaign. However, credit has to be given to Josie Huckle and Fran Williams. The pair have created 64 and 57 turnovers for their club too.

Sirens can’t go without recognition either. Towera Vinkhumbo remains top of the table for interceptions (47) and turnovers (73) in the league.

Manchester Thunder v Saracens Mavericks

The final game on Sunday sees Manchester Thunder take on Saracens Mavericks at 6pm. Thunder, who are the reigning champions of the division, have only lost two of their last 10 fixtures. Opponents Mavericks aren’t in the best form, losing three of their last five.

Two members of Karen Greig’s side have been called up to the England Roses latest squad, with Eleanor Cardwell and Laura Malcom getting the nod. However, Mavericks have several players in the national team too. Razia Quashie, Kadeen Corbin and Gabby Marshall have all received a place in Jess Thirlby’s Roses.

Thunder will be relying on Joyce Mvula to get the better of the Saracens’ defence and guide them to victory.

Wasps v Manchester Thunder

A very intriguing clash between Wasps and Thunder hits our screens on Monday evening, with centre-pass for this match at 5:15pm.

Both sides are in the fight for a top four finish, with the ‘home team’ having played 18 out of 20 regular season games by the end of the evening.

Thunder, who will be coming into the game after playing 15 matches, only sit two points ahead of the Midlands club.

London Pulse v Loughborough Lightning

The final fixture of the weekend sees London Pulse take on Loughborough Lightning at 7:15pm.

Pulse have the pleasure of playing in their home venue, but with no fans in attendance, and Lightning being solid so far this season, it will feel nothing like that. The away side have the division’s highest goalscorer in Mary Cholhok. The Ugandan has scored 596 goals - 160 more than second highest Rachel Dunn.

However, the home side will be looking to young defenders Halimat Adio, who has recently been called up to the England squad, and Funmi Fadoju, who is part of the Roses’ futures programme, to stop Cholhok.

GiveMeSport Women predictions:

Sunday:

Stars v Rhinos: Rhinos win

Bath v Storm: Bath win

Wasps v Sirens: Wasps win

Thunder v Mavericks: Thunder win

Monday:

Wasps v Thunder: Thunder win

Pulse v Lightning: Lightning win

