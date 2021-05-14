Birmingham City transfer rumours: Blues weighing up move for Alex Pritchard

After experiencing somewhat of a renaissance under the guidance of manager Lee Bowyer during the closing stages of the 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, Birmingham City will be hoping to push on next season.

Whilst the Blues will need to make decisions on the futures of some of their players who are out-of-contract this summer, such as Alen Halilovic, they will also need to draft up a list of potential arrivals.

Although Birmingham already have a host of players at their disposal who know exactly what it takes to compete at this level, they could be about to swoop for an individual who will bring even more experience to their squad if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Last Word on Sports, the Blues are interested in signing midfielder Alex Pritchard in the upcoming transfer window.

The 28-year-old, who is valued at £2.52m on Transfermarkt, was released by Huddersfield Town earlier this week following a three-year stint at the John Smith's Stadium in which he ultimately struggled to deliver the goods.

Despite the Terriers' lack of consistency last season, Pritchard only featured sporadically in the Championship as he was failed to score or a register an assist in 18 appearances.

Forced to watch on from the sidelines during the final two months of the campaign, the midfielder will now be looking to kick-start a career which has stalled in recent years by joining a new club.

Derby County are also understood to be interested in the prospect of signing Pritchard whilst he was linked with a move to fellow Championship side Bristol City earlier this year.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Bowyer will need to make improvements to his squad this summer in order to take Birmingham to new heights next season, a move for Pritchard may turn out to be an error.

Although the midfielder does boast a considerable amount of experience at this level having played 125 games in the Championship, his performances last season left a lot to be desired as he averaged an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.16.

A shadow of the player who once produced 19 direct goal contributions in a single campaign for Brentford, Pritchard may not necessarily be an upgrade on Birmingham's existing attacking options.

Therefore, it may benefit both parties if this move fails to materialise as Pritchard could potentially join a team who will be able to guarantee him first-team football whilst the Blues could switch their focus to signing a player who has achieved mores success in this division in recent seasons.

