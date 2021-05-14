Contract announcement videos have become more and more spectacular and peculiar in recent years.

Gone are the days of the basic new signing holding a pen to paper, or lifting the shirt of his new team, making way for some impressive efforts by the media departments of football clubs.

However, Polish club Wisła Płock have raised the bar to new heights. Seriously new heights.

The Ekstraklasa club recently announced the extension of Piotr Tomasik’s contract in Grand Theft Auto style – and it’s as awesome as you could ever imagine.

The 33-year-old defender joined the club in 2019, leaving Polish giants Lech Poznan on a free transfer, and his contract extension announcement video is bound to make Tomasik even more loved amongst the Wisła Płock supporters.

The full-back has had a rather quiet season on the pitch this campaign, making just 13 appearances and registering one assist.

He is traditionally a left-back, but can also be utilised further up the field.

Wisla Plock themselves also had a difficult season, finishing 13th in the Ekstraklasa, escaping relegation by just five points.

Nonetheless, both club and player have finished the campaign in style with the recent announcement video – even if everything didn’t go their way on the pitch.

The short film starts with the new recruit entering a car in typically stiff GTA fashion – and even includes some brilliant details, such as the famous circular map.

Tomasik then enters the fan shop, with the iconic San Andreas soundtrack playing in the background – offering the club a unique opportunity to show off their new merchandise.

After the standard photoshoot and contract signing clips, the video humorously concludes with the Pole carjacking a civilian in true GTA style.

Sadly, all the dialogue is in Polish, so there’s no mention of the eminent CJ, but the skit does include some original sounds that have been popularised by San Andreas.

The transfer window hasn’t even been opened yet, but it’s going to take some effort to top this announcement video.

