Monaco Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Results And Everything You Need To Know

The Monaco Grand Prix returns to the F1 schedule after a year's hiatus with the race dubbed by many as 'the jewel in the Formula 1 crown.'

The twisting, tight streets of Monte-Carlo provide the setting for Formula 1's most iconic race of all with the circuit running past famous landmarks like Casino de Monte-Carlo and the harbour with dozens of superyachts of the rich and famous.

For many Formula 1 drivers, it's their effective home circuit, too, with many opting to live in the principality but only one man will lift the trophy after 78 laps on Sunday afternoon.

Here is everything that you need to know ahead of the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix:

Dates

The Monaco Grand Prix will be held over the penultimate weekend in May.

The action starts with two practice sessions on Thursday 20th before a final practice session and qualifying on Saturday 22nd and the race itself on Sunday 23rd.

Monaco is unique in having its practice sessions on a Thursday rather than the usual Friday slot.

Tickets

A limited number of spectators will be allowed to occupy the grandstands at the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix.

Spectators will be able to attend the Monaco Grand Prix after missing a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the race are usually the most sought-after of the whole calendar with basic tickets for the duration of the weekend around €500 (£430) for the cheaper grandstands.

Updates

So far, the Monaco Grand Prix is looking good to go ahead with it representing round five of the Formula 1 calendar.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will renew their title fight around the streets of Monte-Carlo as they look for supremacy in the Drivers' standings.

Schedule

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend will follow this schedule (BST:)

Practice 1 - 10:30 am. Thursday, 20 May

Practice 2 - 2 pm. Thursday, 20 May

Practice 3 - 11 am. Saturday, 22 May

Qualifying - 2 pm. Saturday, 22 May

Grand Prix (78 laps) - 2 pm Sunday, 23 May

Trophy

This year's trophy will be presented in a bespoke Louis Vuitton case, underlining the opulence and grandeur of the sport's most glamourous race.

Previous winners

Ayrton Senna won the Monaco Grand Prix a record six times during his career, including five straight wins between 1989 and 1993.

Graham Hill - coined Mr Monaco - is joint second on the list with five wins in the 1960s and is joined by 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher who won it four times in the 90s and once more in 2001.

Of the current field, Lewis Hamilton has the most wins with three to his name - including the last race here in 2019 - whilst Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel are joint-second behind him with two apiece.

How to watch

You can watch the Monaco Grand Prix and every other race, qualifying and practice session this season, live and exclusively on Sky Sports F1.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of qualifying and of the Grand Prix on Saturday and Sunday evening respectively.

Results

The results of the race will appear here on Sunday afternoon after the chequered flag, check back for the full rundown of who finished where!

You can keep up to date with all of the latest F1 news and rumours right here at GiveMeSport.

Read more: Monaco Grand Prix 2021: What date is it and what is the schedule?

News Now - Sport News