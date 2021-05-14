Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Fresh twist emerges regarding Joe Lumley's future

Despite the fact that the summer transfer window isn't set to open until June, Queens Park Rangers have already made a number of moves regarding their squad.

Midfielder Geoff Cameron's time at the club was brought to an end earlier this month whilst the Hoops completed the permanent signing of Jordy de Wijs from Hull City yesterday following an impressive loan spell for the defender.

QPR manager Mark Warburton revealed last weekend that discussions with Joe Lumley over a potential new contract were currently ongoing.

The shot-stopper, who was an understudy for Seny Dieng last season in the Championship, could leave the Hoops on a free transfer next month upon the expiry of his existing deal.

Whilst Warburton wants Lumley to stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, a fresh twist has now emerged regarding the 26-year-old's future.

According to Football Insider, Middlesbrough are plotting a move to sign the shot-stopper this summer as manager Neil Warnock looks to bolster his goalkeeping options.

The Smoggies' first-choice shot-stopper Marcus Bettinelli is set to return to Fulham when his loan deal expires later this month whilst Jordan Archer is out-of-contract in June.

After featuring on 28 occasions in all competitions during the 2019/20 campaign, Lumley was overtaken by Dieng in the pecking order at QPR last season.

Loaned out on two separate occasions by the Hoops to Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers, the keeper returned to the club earlier this year and went on to make three league appearances last month in which he kept two clean-sheets.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Middlesbrough seemingly interested in Lumley, it will be intriguing to see what the future holds for the shot-stopper who has played 77 games at Championship level during his time with the Hoops.

Whereas he is no longer guaranteed first-team football at QPR, he could become a key player for Warnock's side next season if he makes the switch to the Riverside Stadium.

Considering that the Hoops want Lumley to stay due to the fact that he is a good back-up option to Dieng, they may need to offer him a lucrative deal to fend off interest from Middlesbrough.

However, for the sake of his own development, it could be argued that staying at QPR may turn out to be an error at this stage of his career as he really needs to be playing regularly in order to improve as a player.

Therefore, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Lumley decides to swap the Hoops for Boro which in turn will force Warburton to fill the void left by the shot-stopper in the upcoming transfer window.

