Billie Jean King: Tennis star inspired by young football fan who went viral

After her image went viral earlier this week, young Anastasia has now gained the attention of some of the world's most decorated athletes.

The young Manchester City supporter is Ellie Roebuck's biggest fan. Inspired to become a goalkeeper herself by the Lioness, Anastasia even has a life-size print of the shot-stopper on her wall. In an adorable photo posted by her parents, the youngster is pictured standing alongside the image of Roebuck, kitted out in identical Man City goalkeeper gear.

Anastasia quickly became a well-known face amongst the women's football community, but in the last couple of days she has reached as far ESPN and even tennis great Billie Jean King. The 39-time Grand Slam winner saw the photo and shared it to her feed with the caption: 'See it, be it!'

The growth of the original photo is astonishing. For a young girl who simply wants to follow in the footsteps of her idol, Anastasia has touched the hearts of the industry's biggest names. The rapid speed at which the youngster has gone viral only goes to show the importance of female representation in sport.

Roebuck is still only 21-years-old herself, but has already begun to inspire a new generation. Anastasia is just one of many other children who look up to the stars of the Women's Super League. Indeed, the more these young girls see women succeed in sport, the more they will realise their dreams can be achieved.

King has her own story from growing up and wanting to excel in her field. She saved up her own money to buy her first ever tennis racquet, which cost her $8. From then on, she didn't once look back, and went on to become the best in the business. For legends of sport like King, Anastasia's aspirations only remind them of themselves, only now, there's more female sporting stars to look up to.

