Manchester United transfer gossip: Journalist reveals Red Devils midfielder enquiry

According to journalist Jonathan Shrager, Manchester United have shown an interest in Getafe's Mauro Arambarri.

What's the latest transfer news involving Mauro Arambarri?

Based on reports from UruguayFichajes, Arambarri is being closely followed by United who see him as the "perfect option" in the defensive midfield role. The report states that the deal would be around €30m (£25.8m).

On Thursday night, after Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool, journalist Jonathan Shrager confirmed the rumour on Twitter and reported that "United have made an enquiry about Mauro Arambarri."

The Football Terrace: This Man United fan is FUMING with Ole after Liverpool defeat

How did Fred perform against Liverpool?

Shrager's confirmation of the rumour came shortly after Fred was hooked off in the 62nd minute by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a pretty abysmal performance against Liverpool.

According to WhoScored, Fred was rated at just 6.35 before being put out of his misery by the United boss.

An ineffective performance from the Brazilian involved him badly controlling the ball on one occasion, zero interceptions and zero accurate through balls.

Read More - Paul Pogba: Latest transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

Manchester United legend Roy Keane tore into the Brazilian post match, calling him "lazy" and "sloppy" in reference to him giving the ball away ahead of Liverpool's third goal.

Speaking on Sky Sports, as per the Manchester Evening News, Keane said, "I know Ole perseveres with Fred but I can't see it.

"How they think Fred is going to get Man United back to winning titles is beyond me, I know he dragged him off. But it's just sloppy, it's lazy, he's hoping one of his mates gets him out of trouble."

What are Arambarri's stats this season?

Based on WhoScored statistics, Arambarri has featured in 33 games for Getafe in La Liga and his defensive attributes are superb for the Spanish side.

The Uruguayan boasts 1.9 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per game, which proves his strong capabilities on the defensive side of things.

Despite this, he has a habit of fouling (1.6 per game) and has received ten yellow cards this season, which puts him at joint-second in the squad.

His passing could also be a concern for Solskjaer, as he has a passing accuracy of just 73.1%, which is a troubling statistic when the better sides in the Premier League often play out from the back.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

Would Arambarri be a good signing for United?

Arambarri would be a risk not worth taking for United. In their efforts to catch Manchester City and keep ahead of the chasing pack behind them, they need proven talent.

United have been linked with Declan Rice, who would offer Premier League experience and has also got buckets of potential at just 22 years of age. He would also add to the English spine of the side with Dean Henderson, Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford.

Wilfred Ndidi has been an important cog in Leicester's midfield machine with the Foxes on course to qualify for the Champions League. According to WhoScored, he has made the most tackles (3.6) and interceptions (2.4) per game of any Premier League player this season and would be a big upgrade to United's midfield.

News Now - Sport News