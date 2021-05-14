Charles Oliveira is determined to take his chance against Michael Chandler and show that he belongs with the top names at 155 pounds.

The Brazilian has rapidly ascended the ranks since returning to the UFC lightweight division to earn plaudits for his impressive performances.

However, that doesn't mean that Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC), who is coming off a win over Tony Ferguson in December, has had it all his own way.

As a child, his parents were told that there was a high chance that he would never be able to walk again.

Oliveira has never taken anything for granted since facing hardship at such a young age, which is why he believes he is deserving of a shot at the vacant lightweight title after years of putting in the hard graft to get to where he is today.

"No, I never had a doubt," Oliveira said at the UFC 262 press conference on Thursday. "I knew some day I would get it, and I knew some day I was going to be fighting for this title."

"It's about legacy," he added. "I have the most submissions, I have the second most bonuses in the company, and I want to prove that I can hang with these guys. It’s about legacy."

Asked to share some thoughts on his upcoming opponent, Oliveira said: "Michael [Chandler] is a super tough guy. He deserves all the respect in the world. He was a champion in Bellator and has a great history.

"He hits hard on the feet, and he’s got wrestling, so for sure he’s coming in ready for the fight.

"But like I said, I also enter 100% ready to fight and go to war."

UFC 262 will will take place at the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets, live on BT Sport.

