Liverpool's summer signing of Thiago Alcantara sent shivers through the rest of the Premier League.

After cruising to an incredible title win, Jurgen Klopp added the Spanish maestro to his ranks in what was, at the time, seen as stunning signing.

Things haven't quite gone to plan for Thiago on Merseyside however, with an awful knee injury seeing him miss the entire first half the season before struggling to get up to pace with the Premier League.

It was a disappointing sight for Liverpool fans, who were overjoyed when the Spaniard initially signed for the club.

However, in recent weeks, there have been ominous signs that Thiago is really starting to click in Liverpool red.

With Fabinho once again playing in midfield, Thiago has been freed to pursue his more natural role and, after netting his first goal against Southampton, Thiago put in an incredible shift at Manchester United.

Thiago was a real puppet master in midfield, pulling the strings throughout the 90 minutes using his composure on the ball and his incredible vision to set Liverpool rolling forward all night long.

His defensive work - something he was heavily criticised for in the early days of his Liverpool career - was also superb as he worked his socks off at both ends of the pitch.

Read More: Latest Liverpool transfer rumours, news, gossip and more

In terms of statistics, Thiago was cut above everyone else on the field, completing 41 of his 49 passes while also breaking up a number of potentially dangerous United attacks.

As you'd expect, his highlights make for pleasant viewing and, thanks to CF Comps, we can sit back and enjoy Thiago's midfield masterclass.

Superb.

Fan were quick to praise Thiago in the comments section with one commenting: "His best game in a Liverpool shirt so far, he was everywhere" while another said: "Nothing to see here, just Thiago showing Pogba levels".

Thiago will need to be at his best as Liverpool look to steal in right at the last in the hunt for the top four.

The reds wrestled their destiny back into their own hands last night and will be looking to ensure they book their seat at the top table of European club football next year.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Joe Gomez set to be fit for the start of next season, and Thiago improving with each passing week, Liverpool could be back challenging for titles once again.

Whether they will be able to fight it out in the European showpiece they hold so dear, will depend heavily on how Thiago performs in the next week.

Reproduce some of those United touches, and Liverpool's season could end on a real high note.

News Now - Sport News