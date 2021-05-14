The WWE rarely re-hires talent after recently releasing them, but this could be the case for one former Superstar.

Zelina Vega, who was fired by the company in November last year, is said to be on WWE’s radar for a potential comeback in the near future. The former valet and in-ring performer was seen as underrated by a lot of fans.

The rumours of her return were reported by Fightful Select, who say Vega was at the WWE Performance Center on Thursday, filming something for the company.

Zelina was seen entering the Performance Center with Simone Johnson, the daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock. The pair are known to be friends and have recently posed together for Vega’s husband, Aleister Black’s clothing brand, Blxck Mass. The use of the footage filmed with Zelina and Johnson is still unknown.

Simone began training at the facility in February last year and signed her first WWE contract in May 2020. She is yet to make her debut on NXT, with this expected to be some time off given the craft needed to do so.

According to Wrestling Inc, Vega’s comeback has been planned since before WrestleMania 37, however, nothing has prevailed.

Prior to her release, Zelina was on a five-match losing streak, two of which bouts for the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka. Her return would be an interesting one, and she’d be expected to go to SmackDown as that is the roster Black is on.

However, why not put her back on RAW? With Asuka now without the top women's prize on the Red Brand, her and Vega would have an intriguing feud.

Though highly capable of being on the main roster, due to both her in-ring ability and mic skills, there would also be plenty of interesting rivalries Zelina could have if she re-debuted on NXT.

Assuming she is heel, the likes of Zoey Stark, Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to name a few, would make for worthy viewing.

