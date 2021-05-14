Erling Haaland celebrated his first trophy with Borussia Dortmund last night as they lifted the DFB Pokal.

As is his way, Haaland played a starring role in the final, netting a brace as he inspired his side to a comfortable 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig.

Despite the absence of fans, the Dortmund players made sure to celebrate well after what has been an indifferent season at the Westfalenstadion.

While Dortmund may have struggled, Haaland has only seen his stock shoot through the roof after another electric season in front of goal.

It is no surprise that his future is the subject of intense speculation with many believing that one of Europe's superpowers could preparing an absolute monster of a bid for the Norwegian.

While it would be a massive blow for Dortmund to lose the youngster, you can't help but feel that it is only a matter of time before he moves onto pastures new.

One Dortmund star who might not be overly disappointed to see Haaland go, however, is Mahmoud Dahoud.

As the Dortmund players lined up to lift the trophy, Dahoud was taught a painful lesson by Haaland after touching the trophy too early for the Norwegian's liking.

Poor Mahmoud.

It was all friendly banter in the end but was just another insight to the elite personality Haaland has.

In the aftermath of the clash, Haaland gave another iconic post match interview in which he claimed that he 'felt a boost in his biceps' that spurred him on in the final.

All eyes will now turn to the summer as Dortmund baton down the hatches in preparation for an offer.

In truth, there may only be a very select group of clubs who can afford to wrench Haaland away from Dortmund but, if they really get into it, we could have a major bidding war on our hands.

Whoever does manage to acquire Haaland's services is getting an absolute gem that could drive them towards countless titles in the coming years.

The Norwegian really does have the potential to win multiple Balons d'Or in the next decade or so.

That sort of talent, however, does not come cheap.

