Monaco Grand Prix 2021: What date is it and what is the schedule?

The Monaco Grand Prix is the most glamourous race on the Formula 1 calendar and it makes its return in 2021 after a year off of the schedule in 2020.

The pandemic saw a swathe of the races from last year's calendar cancelled but this season's 23-race programme looks far more familiar and round five sees us return to the streets of Monte-Carlo.

Lewis Hamilton won last time out in 2019 and will be looking to repeat that feat to secure his fourth win at the track, with Max Verstappen eager to reel him in in the Drivers' standings.

Here's all you need to know about the schedule for the weekend...

Thursday 20th May

The Monaco Grand Prix is unique in that it sees its first two practice sessions played out on a Thursday, rather than a Friday.

This is down to the fact that the race was originally held on the weekend of Ascension Day – a bank holiday in the principality.

Indeed, F1 has kept with the tradition and whilst the day holds less significance in contemporary times it remains the case that Friday is an 'off-day' allowing shops and businesses a chance to replenish stock when the roads are not being used by racing cars.

Practice 1 is at 10:30 am BST and practice 2 is at 2 pm BST.

Saturday 22nd May

Saturday sees the traditional final practice session and then the all-important qualifying in the afternoon for the Grand Prix.

The tightest of circuits, track position at the start of the race is crucial as overtakes are near impossible - unless it rains of course and drivers start spinning off left, right and centre!

Practice 3 is at 11 am BST and qualifying is at 2 pm BST.

Sunday 23rd May

Race day!

The Monaco Grand Prix consists of 78 laps but is usually one of the quicker races even so thanks to one of the shortest lap times on the calendar, especially with the modern cars and their monumental grip.

Hamilton and Verstappen will be battling for first place as they continue their title fight but the likes of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will want to join the battle if they can.

The race gets underway at 2 pm BST.

