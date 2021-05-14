FIFA 21 TOTS: Bundesliga Squad and Stats Revealed

FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) marches on as EA have now officially revealed the Bundesliga squad.

Germany’s highest division is one of the most used leagues in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and it is easy to see why with the array of star-studded names across the league.

There have been plenty of standout performers during the 2020/21 campaign which EA Sports will certainly look to praise with a special blue card with upgraded stats.

Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland are two of the first names that spring to mind as far as outstanding performances go this season, with both players scoring a total of 64 goals between them. Both of which will be extremely valuable on the Trade Market.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Andre Silva has scored 25 goals while Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst has given the Lower Saxon side a season that they won’t forget in a while, but the latter just missed out this year.

As far as assists are concerned, Bayern Munich playmaker Thomas Muller tops the list with 17 and rightfully was named in the side with an impressive 94-rated card to match.

Before the team was released, Whoscored recorded that Union Berlin left-back Christopher Lenz has tallied the most average tackles with 2.8 from 25 outings. But Alphonso Davies got into the team ahead of him as the young American prospect keeps amazing the football community with his eye-catching performances.

These are some of the players that made the cut, but who else was included?

Here is everything you need to know about the Premier League TOTS.

Who has made this year’s Bundesliga TOTS squad?

Here you can find the full Premier League TOTS squad for the 2020/21 season.

What time can I access the Bundesliga TOTS?

The release in-game will take place at 6 pm UK time on Friday 14th May, with the La Liga squad being taken out.

How can I obtain the cards?

These special edition cards can be collected in the usual ways.

You will no doubt be able to find them on the Trade Market, but their value will be significantly more than their standard card, or they can be included in standard or premium packs. However, the percentage rate of getting a TOTS in one of those is very slim.

