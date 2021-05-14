Call of Duty Cold War: 1.17 Patch Notes, Release Date, New Maps, Changes, Updates And More

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Update 1.17 is on its way and we have all the patch notes to reveal what is changing.

Update 1.17 promises to offer a lot of fresh content and will definitely give the game some much-needed additions to keep the COD community entertained and engaged.

The game is close to being halfway through Season 3 and when we get to this point we see a big update.

The season has been a very enjoyable one for gamers so far, and Cold War were able to fully take control of popular game Warzone and send Verdansk back to the 1980’s.

Read More: Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone: Latest Patch Notes, Weekly Updates And Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty Cold War Update 1.17 Release Date

The Update for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is nearly upon us and is expected to arrive for all consoles on May 20th.

Patch Notes

It is also interesting to see the patch notes as the community can see what exciting changes are coming to the game before it happens and these latest patch notes show there is a lot of new content to come.

New Maps

The release of update 1.17 will see the return of Standoff to the Call of Duty franchise. Standoff is the latest map from previous Black Ops titles to arrive in Cold War.

New Game Modes

One game mode that was mentioned at the beginning of Season 3 was the release of Multi-Team Elimination which is widely believed to be Treyarch's take on a battle royale-esque game mode.

New Guns

In the new update, a new gun will be arriving, the AMP63. This is one of the few weapons that has yet to be released in Season 3.



There are also rumours that the Baseball Bat could be released.

New Operators

Movie fans will be over the moon to hear that John Rambo and John McClane are going to be available to use Black Ops Cold War.



The Operators have been teased in recent weeks and with Activision unveiling the theme of 80s action heroes, players can expect to get their hands on Rambo and McClane once the new update goes live.

This update clearly has a lot to offer and fans will be very excited to get their hands on it. These guns and operators will also be available on Warzone.

