Pokemon Go: Luminous Legends Y: Everything you need to know

Luminous Legends Y is just around the corner and Xerneas will be joined in five-star raids by another Legendary creature in Pokemon Go.

The X event was introduced to the game recently where some of the first iconic Pokemon discovered in the Kalos region was ushered into the world of augmented reality (AR).

Fairy-types have been the main theme for X, with the likes of Jigglypuff and Clefairy spawning much more often than usual, with Niantic setting a challenge for trainers to capture 500 million Fairy-type Pokemon.

This will change when Y comes along, with a drastic change of focus as far as types are concerned set to be on the way.

As there was with X, there will be several new features introduced to the Y event that will see new Pokemon hatching from eggs, spawning in the wild and new timed and event-exclusive research.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the Luminous Legends Y event for Pokemon Go:

Luminous Legends Y

The event will get underway on 18th May 2021 at 10 am BST, with part one coming to an end on 24th May at 8 pm BST. Part two will stay within the game until 25th May at 10 am BST and the event as a whole will come to an end on 31st May at 8 pm BST.

Yveltal, the Dark and Flying-type Legendary Pokemon, will be making its debut in five-star raids to take the place of Xerneas. It will remain in five-star raids until the conclusion of the event.

Pancham will also be hatching from strange eggs, along with Qwilfish, Larvitar, Absol, Skorupi, Sandile, Scraggy, Pawniard, Vullaby and Deino.

Dark-type Pokemon will spawn more commonly in the wild too, taking the place of the Fairy-types that have been easy to find over the last few weeks.

There will be new timed research as well with Team Go Rocket up to no good once more, with the chance to catch a Galarian Zigzagoon as a reward.

Niantic have listed other significant features for Part One on their official blog:

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Meowth, Alolan Grimer, Sneasel, Poochyena, Stunky, and Purrloin.

Dark-type Pokémon like Alolan Meowth, Yveltal, and more will be appearing in raids! For Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Dark-type Pokémon, including Galarian Zigzagoon, Scraggy, and more.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will lead to encounters with Galarian Zigzagoon!

You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

The second part of Luminous Legends Y will run between Tuesday 25th May 2021 at 10 am BST until 31st May 2021 at 8 pm BST, which will see more Pokemon introduced to the AR frenzy for the first time.

Sylveon, one of the evolutions of Eevee, will be available by earning hearts when it’s your buddy. To assist with candies, it will also be spawning more often in the wild, along with Ralts, Spritzee, Swirlix and many other unconfirmed Pokemon.

Niantic have listed the following regarding Part Two on Luminous Legends Y:

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Azurill, Spritzee, and Swirlix.

Some of Eevee’s Evolutions will be appearing in three-star raids! Keep an eye out for Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, and Umbreon.

Event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Eevee, some of Eevee’s Evolutions, and more.

Event-exclusive AR Mapping tasks will reward Poffins!

Sylveon-inspired avatar items will be available in the shop!

