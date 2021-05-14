Apex Legends is a frantic battle royale game and many wonder how to show your FPS on screen when playing online.

In such a game where you are constantly in battle against other players, your FPS (Frames Per Second) is hugely important.

Apex is massively popular and it is easy to see why. It provides a unique spin on the Battle Royale genre by having operators which can only be selected once in a team, and also a futuristic setting.

With the game being such a hit and casual gamers wanting the edge over other players, most want to make sure they have the best settings to gain that advantage.

How to show FPS in Apex Legends

Your frame rate is constantly changing and it is always better to have a higher FPS; you will have a far better and a smoother visual experience.

There will be less stuttering and therefore you have more opportunity to enjoy the game's graphics and play the game like it should be.

With less FPS, especially at very low levels, the game will look choppy and become laggy.

Follow this step-by-step guide to display FPS in Apex:

Open the Origin Launcher and log in

Select ‘Origin’ from the top and then ‘Application settings’

Select the ‘Origin In-Game’ tab

Scroll down to the ‘During gameplay’ section and select a drop-down setting from ‘display FPS counter’ (You can pick where on the screen you want to see it.

How to boost FPS in Apex Legends

If you see your frame rate is low, there are many ways in which you can look to make it better:

Update your graphics driver

Set the resolution- adjust this to your screen default and this should stop lag

Run Apex Legends in full screen

Adjust the Field of View- Apex recommends that this should be under 90

Adjust texture filtering

Turn off Ambient Occlusion Quality- By doing this it will give the game maximum performance

Set ragdolls to low- This will maximize FPS

These tips will help you get the best out of the game and give you the advantage over other Apex Legends players.

