Liverpool kept their top four hopes well and truly alive on Thursday night as they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Having initially gone behind, Jurgen Klopp's rejuvenated side fought back, taking a one goal lead into the break thanks to the efforts of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool's 'Bobby Dazzler' then doubled that lead in the opening exchanges of the second stanza as the Reds looked to be cruising to a comfortable win.

A superb, free-flowing goal from Marcus Rashford pegged them back but, thanks to a late Mohamed Salah goal, Liverpool won out in the end.

It was a performance that harked back to last season with the Reds pressing relentlessly and showing good mental fortitude to hold out in the face of intense United pressure in the second half.

What it means is that Klopp's side are now very much in the hunt for a spot in next season's Champions League as they close in on Leicester City and Chelsea.

After what has been a tumultuous season, a top four spot would certainly be seen as a good way to end it.

The Reds just haven't been at the races since the turn of the year, struggling in the absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez - their first choice centre-back pairing.

Sadio Mane has been a shadow of himself at times while Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an alarming dip in form.

However, one constant throughout has been the irrepressible presence of Andy Robertson at left back.

The fiery Scot has been involved in just about every game this season and he once again showed his immense worth with an incredible piece of defensive work on Thursday night.

With United launching a dangerous counter attack through the speedy Marcus Rashford, Roberston put his head down and showed incredible pace on recovery.

He hauled in Rashford in next to no time before nicking the ball off him and starting a fresh move going forward.

Incredible work - the Scotsman really just doesn't get enough credit sometimes.

Robertson will need to be at his best over the next week with Liverpool desperate to secure one of those coveted Champions League places.

With Leicester and Chelsea still to play each other, the door is ajar if the Reds wish to march on through.

With games against West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace to come, there is every chance they could do just that.

