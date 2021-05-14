Jack Grealish: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Jack Grealish rise through the ranks at Aston Villa over the years has been nothing short of spectacular.

After helping his side regain their Premier League status in 2019, the attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the best players in his position in this particular division.

Whilst Grealish does have a special relationship with Villa and the club's supporters, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he is the subject of a great of transfer speculation during the upcoming window.

Will the attacking midfielder stay at Villa Park this summer? Which clubs are looking to sign Grealish?

Let us shed some light on his current situation...

What's the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish?

When you consider just how talented Grealish is, it is hardly a shock that he is already attracting attention from some of England's biggest clubs.

However, according to his agent Jonathan Barnett, Manchester United are not thought to be the club who are leading the chase to secure his services.

Speaking to SNTV, Barnett admitted that whilst Grealish is attracting interest from a host of sides, the Red Devils are not top of the list of potential suitors.

Meanwhile, a report by The Times (as cited by the Manchester Evening News) has revealed that Manchester City are unwilling to pay £80m for the attacking midfielder which is what Villa currently value him at.

What are the odds on Jack Grealish's next club?

Despite this latest update concerning City, they still remain the favourites to sign Grealish according to Oddschecker.

Manchester United are second favourites ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool.

Arsenal, who could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity following a poor Premier League campaign, are fifth on the list.

Below is the rundown of the current odds:

Manchester City - 9/4

Manchester United - 5/1

Chelsea - 14/1

Liverpool - 16/1

Arsenal - 25/1

1 of 15 Which club did Villa sign Trezeguet from? Fenerbahce Galatasaray Dinamo Zagreb Kasimpasa

What is Jack Grealish's style of play?

An integral part of Villa's side, Grealish's ability to single-handedly win games for his side has played a major role in their success this season as they have struggled when he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines.

As well being a fantastic dribbler of the ball, the attacking midfielder is more than capable of providing a deadly delivery from set-pieces as well as a defence-splitting pass.

Considering that City are currently favourites to sign him, it could be argued that he may be the perfect fit for Pep Guardiola's side due to the fact that they play an open, attacking-style of football which suits his style of play.

How many goals has Grealish scored in his career?

Whilst Grealish isn't exactly known for his goal-scoring escapades, he has still managed to chalk up a respectably tally during his career.

In the 249 club games that he has played, the attacking midfielder has netted 37 goals whilst he has also provided 50 assists for his team-mates.

Despite being capped on five occasions by England, Grealish has yet to open his account for his country and thus will be determined to net his first international goal at this summer's European Championship provided he's included in Gareth Southgate's squad.

News Now - Sport News