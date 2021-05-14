Phil Foden: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

Whilst Manchester City have had great success when it comes to recruiting talent from Europe, Phil Foden has still managed to make his way through the ranks in recent years to become a key player for the club.

Blessed with an incredible amount of talent which has been nurtured to perfection by manager Pep Guardiola, the 20-year-old could end up becoming a generation-defining player if he continues to improve.

Although Foden is currently enjoying life at the Etihad Stadium, it wouldn't be at all surprising if some of the world's biggest clubs are tracking his progress ahead of a potential swoop in the future.

Will the attacking midfielder sign a new deal with City? What has been said about the England international?

Let us shed some light below...

What is the latest transfer news involving Phil Foden?

Whilst Foden is currently set to stay at City until 2024, the Premier League champions are looking to tie him down to a new deal in order to deter any potential interest this summer from elsewhere.

A report by the Daily Mirror last month revealed that the Citizens were set to offer the attacking midfielder a £100,000 per week contract.

In a recent update by Daily Mail journalist Ian Ladyman (as cited by Twitter account City Xtra), Foden could be on the verge of agreeing to these aforementioned terms.

What has been said about Foden?

Speaking to BBC Sport earlier this year about Foden, Alan Shearer compared him to former England international Paul Gascoigne.

The ex-Newcastle United striker said: "I was lucky enough to play in an England team with Paul Gascoigne and Paul Scholes - two of the greatest midfielders around in my time.

"The way he [Foden] handles the ball, his body position, his ability to pass it to the forwards, he's so comfortable on the ball, the way he receives the ball, he can score goals.

"I mentioned those two midfielders - Gazza - the way he [Foden] glides, his close control, left foot, right foot.

"We don't mention the word 'potential' anymore because we're seeing this on a regular basis now, he's an incredible player."

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand recently suggested on BT Sport (as cited by Football365) that based on current form, Foden is leading the way for the next generation of players.

The former Manchester United defender said: "At the moment, I would say Phil Foden is the best young player, on form, in the world right now."

What is Phil Foden's style of play?

A magician with the ball at his feet, Foden's first-touch is incredible and his ability to beat a defender with ease by using his trickery has resulted in him becoming a fan favourite at the Etihad.

Whilst not exceptionally quick over a long-distance, the attacking midfielder's short bursts of acceleration have allowed him to gain the upper hand on his opponents in recent months.

As well as being capable of providing a defence-splitting pass, Foden has made considerable strides in terms of his finishing and thus would be an asset to any team in Europe.

Taking this into consideration, City will be hoping that the academy graduate will be part of their plans for the foreseeable future.

How many goals has Phil Foden scored in his career?

Although Foden will be looking to improve his strike-rate in the coming years, he has still managed to score a respectable tally of goals in his career to date.

As well as netting 29 goals in 121 appearances, the attacking midfielder has also provided 22 assists for his team-mates.

At international level, Foden has made an encouraging start to life as an England player by scoring twice in six appearances.

