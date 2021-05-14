PlayStation Play At Home 2021: Free Bundles Announced

The PlayStation Play At Home campaign is making a return for 2021 with a new batch of free content just around the corner.

Each year, Sony hosts an event where they offer an array of free content to the gaming community to encourage them to play more during these unprecedented times.

The event started in April, and with games like Horizon: Zero Dawn being available for free, it is now starting to draw its curtains for another year.

But that doesn’t mean that they are not launching new features for players, with DLCs for the likes of Rocket League, MLB The Show 2021 and NKA 2K21 on the way.

These latest DLCs will be coming to PlayStation Play At Home from 18th May at 4 am BST until the end of 6th June. Warzone content will also be available to download - but only on 20th May at 6 pm BST.

There are some exciting bundles for big-name titles that gamers can get their hands on, as Sony’s successful campaign continues.

Here is everything you need to know about the bundles for PlayStation Stay At Home:

Free Bundles

Sony announced on their official PlayStation.Blog on 13th May that new in-game content would be available for no extra charge.

Rocket League: PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.

Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote and Grimm Sidekick.

Destruction AllStars: 1100 Destruction Points

MLB The Show 21: 10 The Show Packs

NBA 2K21: The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points and more.

Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.

World of Tanks/World of Warships: Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, 7 days of Premium Account and more. For World of Warships: Legends, this bundle includes Tier III battleship Arkansas, 7 days of Premium Account and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.

Warframe: Starter Bundle - includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle and more.

On 20th May only, Sony also revealed that exclusive additions will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone to aid players through Season 3. Five Double XP tokens can be accessed through the Message of the Day.

