Queens Park Rangers transfer rumours: Hoops eyeing permanent swoop for Stefan Johansen

Having already bolstered his squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign by signing Jordy de Wijs on a permanent deal, Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton will be hoping to draft in some more players in the coming months.

Considering that the Hoops illustrated some real signs of promise last season, a strong transfer window could result in them emerging as contenders for promotion next year in the Championship.

Whilst Warburton will have to keep the likes of Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes at the club in order to have any chance of achieving a return to the Premier League, he may also benefit from the return of a player who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the second-tier.

Signed by the Hoops on a short-term loan deal earlier this year from Fulham, Stefan Johansen made a positive impact for the club during the second-half of the previous campaign.

As well providing two assists for his team-mates in 15 league appearances, the Norway international netted three goals from central-midfield.

After Warburton confirmed last weekend that he would be open to the possibility of signing Johansen on a permanent deal, a fresh update has now emerged.

According to West London Sport, QPR are still eyeing a move for the midfielder but it is currently unclear whether the Cottagers will be willing to let him leave following their relegation to the Championship.

Johansen, who is valued at £1.8m on Transfermarkt, is set to enter the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage and thus this summer represents the final chance that Fulham will have to secure a sizeable fee for him.

Whilst the midfielder was limited to just two League Cup appearances for the Cottagers before making a temporary switch to QPR, he did help the club achieve promotion to the top-flight in the 2019/20 campaign by featuring on 33 occasions in the Championship.

1 of 15 Which Neville brother is older? Gary Neville Phil Neville

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Considering that QPR's stance on a move for Johansen is abundantly clear, it will be intriguing to see whether they will be able to get a deal over the line for the Fulham man this summer.

As well as being directly involved in five goals for the Hoops last season, the 30-year-old illustrated that he can still compete at Championship level by recording an impressive average WhoScored rating of 6.79.

Whilst QPR will have to splash the cash in order the secure Johansen's services, his presence in the heart of their midfield next season could allow the club to push on in the second-tier.

Having already achieved two promotions to the Premier League with Fulham in recent years, there is no reason why the former Celtic man cannot replicate this particular feat with the Hoops in the future if he decides to join the club.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News