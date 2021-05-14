Wolves transfer rumours: Wolves could suffer significant loss on Jorge Mendes client

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is being targeted by Roma ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

What's the latest news on Rui Patricio?

Jose Mourinho, who will take charge at Roma prior to next season, reportedly wants to sign an experienced goalkeeper.

The club have been linked with Sergio Romero, Yann Sommer, and even a surprise move for Gianluigi Buffon, who announced that he will leave Juventus at the end of the season earlier this week.

Rui Patricio is also in the mix to move to the Italian capital, and Mourinho may fancy his chances of landing the Wolves star given that both men have the same agent, Jorge Mendes.

How much will Patricio cost?

If Patricio does leave Molineux this summer, it seems that the club are set to make a significant loss on the player.

He signed from Sporting Lisbon back in 2018 for £16.2m, but it is unlikely that Wolves will get anywhere near this amount of money if they let him go in the coming months.

The 33-year-old now only has one year left on his contract, and it is reported that he could cost Roma just €8-10m (£6.9-8.6m) as a result. This means that Wolves could lose at least £7.6m on the shot-stopper.

What is Patricio's pedigree?

The veteran goalkeeper has been around the professional game for 15 years, having made his debut for Sporting in 2006. He spent the next 12 years of his career at the club, racking up 464 appearances in all competitions.

During his time with the Portuguese giants, he won five domestic cups, before moving to Wolves three years ago. He has since played 125 times for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.

Patricio has also shone on the international stage, receiving 92 caps. He has won two major honours with his country - the European Championships in 2016 and the Nations League in 2019.

Would Patricio leaving be a problem for Nuno?

Indeed it would.

Patricio has not missed a minute of Premier League action this season, and has not been challenged for his place in the side at all. Therein lies the problem.

When looking at Wolves' strength in depth in the goalkeeping department, their alternative options to Patricio are not particularly impressive.

They currently have John Ruddy, but his contract is up next month. This leaves them with Andreas Sondergaard, a 20-year-old who is yet to make a senior appearance for Wolves, and Matija Sarkic, who has just spent the season on loan at Shrewsbury.

These young goalkeepers may go on to be fine players in the future, but they are nowhere near Patricio's level at the moment. Therefore, if Patricio does leave, Nuno will have to dip into the transfer market himself to find a replacement as he will have a big hole to fill in his team.

