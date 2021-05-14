Teofimo Lopez Jr has explained why he's the best fighter in the world and why he has the ability to reign supreme over the 135-pound division.

Lopez Jr (16-0, 12 KO's), who hasn't fought since beating Vasyl Lomachenko in October 2020, plans to dominate the boxing scene for years to come and believes with his attention to detail anything is possible.

"What I’m trying to do is perfect my craft as much as possible, where I look so invincible that come June 19, all of these 135-pound guys in my division are quiet." Lopez said to Fight Hub TV.

"They don’t want to fight Teofimo again because of what he just did. I'm just going to keep putting it on each and every time. But we're going to keep those fights happen too.

"Right now my main focus is George Kambosos."

His success, he claims, is not only down to his self-belief, but also his exceptionally high fight IQ.

"I’m the best in the world, man," he added. "I know within myself - where I'm at - the [Vasyl] Lomachenko fight elevated me.

"When you fight the best, when you beat the best, you learn something from the best. And I learned a lot of tactics from him.

"Someone that some people said he was a god - and I did that.

"Kambosos is not Lomachenko, but I'm not going to overlook Kambosos neither.

"Everybody has a different style, one punch can change a whole fight, and we all got a game plan 'till you get punched in the mouth, just like what Mike [Tyson] said."

Lopez recognizes his unusual status as the first world champion to headline a Triller Fight Club event, but insists that he is ushering in a new age in boxing.

He continued: "Everything's all about the glory, you know, Floyd did it his way in that era, this is the new modern day era. This is the new modern day era of the sport of boxing.

"I mean, look what Triller is doing right now, it's all a collab [sic] - a lot of people don't realise that - we're collabing [sic] with these artists.

"I got to bring my niece out to see Suedee, got to meet Doja Cat, got to meet everybody - Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, all the Tik Tok girls, Logan Paul, Jake Paul - I mean the list goes on and on...

"And they say this is just an appetiser for my fight? People are not ready."

Reports in recent weeks revealed Lopez will return to the ring on June 19 to face Kambosos Jr. The fight will take place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida, home to the Miami Marlins.

GIVEMESPORT has Lopez ranked as the No. 6 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

