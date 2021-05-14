Scott Carson unexpectedly joined Manchester City on loan from Derby County in the summer of 2019.

The 35-year-old didn't play a single game for the Citizens during the 2019/20 season, but his loan spell at the Premier League club was extended for the 2020/21 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, he hasn't featured in a match for Pep Guardiola's side this season, with Ederson and Zack Steffen firmly ahead of him in the pecking order.

But in a dramatic turn of events on Friday evening, Carson was named in City's starting XI for their league fixture against Newcastle United.

It's the Englishman's first appearance in the Premier League since 2011, when he was first-choice at West Brom.

To put that into perspective, Phil Foden was only 10-years-old when Carson last played in the English top-flight.

Carson told Sky Sports: “The goalkeeping coach told me yesterday, I’m delighted and I thought my Premier League days were over.

“I’ve never given up and I’ve got a chance tonight. I was surprised, but since I’ve been here I’ve tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed.

“Thankfully the manager has seen that and given me a game tonight.”

To make the storyline even better, Carson received a guard of honour from the Newcastle players on his City debut after his team were crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday.

What. A. Moment.

After leaving West Brom in 2011, Carson spent two years with Turkish side Bursaspor, before returning to England with Wigan Athletic in 2013.

He then joined Derby in 2015, where he kept 60 clean sheets in his 171 appearances in all competitions.

