Man City latest news: Sergio Aguero closing in Barcelona switch

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is close to agreeing a two-year contract with Barcelona as his time at the Etihad Stadium draws to a close, according to The Sun.

What's the latest Man City transfer news?

Much like teammate Eric Garcia, the Argentine is believed to have held talks with Barcelona over a move and an agreement is reportedly close.

Available on a free transfer this summer, the likes of Chelsea and perhaps surprisingly Everton have been touted as potential landing spots for one of the greatest strikers English football has ever seen, though it appears a return to La Liga is a more likely outcome.

In order to facilitate the move, however, the 32-year-old may have to take a substantial pay cut of around £100k-per-week given Barcelona's financial struggles, though could be in line for a big signing-on fee in the region on £5m.

How many goals has Aguero scored in La Liga?

While Aguero's prolific time in the Premier League has been well-documented, he has scored plenty of goals in another of Europe's top five major leagues.

Indeed, during his time at Atletico Madrid between 2006 and 2011, Aguero scored 74 times in 175 games in the Spanish top flight.

Who could Manchester City sign to replace Aguero?

Much has been made about the strikerless system Pep Guardiola has deployed this season that helped win his side the Premier League title though, surely, Aguero will need replacing.

The likes of Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Romelu Lukaku have all been linked with moves this summer, despite Guardiola saying his club could not afford to make a signing.

Danny Ings of Southampton is another to have been touted for a move and would perhaps be a slightly cheaper option to draft in given he will sooner enter the final year of his contract. While not as big a name, the England international has proven himself to be one of the finest finishers in the Premier League since leaving Liverpool, bagging 22 goals last season.

What has Lionel Messi reportedly said about Sergio Aguero?

A move to Barcelona could pair Aguero with international teammate Lionel Messi providing he extends his contract with the Spanish giants.

Back in March, Football Insider revealed Messi had urged the club to move for Aguero this summer now he's available for free.

