Leeds transfer news: Striker targeted in fresh insight into summer plans

Leeds United are looking to sign a young striker and could spend as much as £25m on one this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest Leeds United injury news?

The report claims those behind the scenes at the club are aware they need cover for top scorer Patrick Bamford in that position, given the 27-year-old has started all 35 of their Premier League games so far.

Indeed, a versatile forward between 18 and 23 years of age is believed to be one of their priorities, with the club reportedly operating on a budget of around £20-£25m.

At this stage, decision-makers in West Yorkshire are understood to be drawing up a shortlist of options capable of acting as both cover and competition in equal measure for Bamford.

How many goals have Leeds scored outside of Bamford this season?

Leeds aren't exactly short of firepower though, while summer signing Rodrigo may do more for the team than just putting the ball in the back of the net, there has been somewhat of an over-reliance on Bamford this season.

Although the likes of Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison and Raphinha have chipped in, no one other than the former Chelsea youngster has hit over double figures so far. Given owner Andrea Radrizzani is believed to be targeting qualification for European football in the near future, they will surely need more players capable of leading the line.

After all, 6 of Bamford's 15 goals have been game-winning strikes, the most in the entire team, so while there may be other players capable of scoring, they do not necessarily decide games.

Who have Leeds been linked with?

Earlier this week, the same publication claimed Slavia Prague's Abdallah Sima was a target amid the 19-year-old forward's impressive form, bagging 19 times in 36 games across all competitions this season.

Still, director of football Victor Orta is believed to know his recruitment team have to line up more targets given the interest in the Senegalese marksman.

While not a striker, GIVEMESPORT understand Rangers' prolific winger Ryan Kent is once again a target almost a year on from a £10m being offer from Leeds being rejected, though the Scottish giants are confident in keeping the 13-goal star.

What has Alan Shearer said about Patrick Bamford?

One of England's greatest goalscorers of all time, Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer recently praised Bamford for his improvement this season.

"Bamford was back among the goals at the weekend, but he always runs so willingly for his team and has improved his game enormously,” he wrote for The Athletic.

“Any question about him doing it in the Premier League has been answered definitively. He’s been magnificent.”

