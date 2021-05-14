Man Utd transfer news: Jesse Lingard could be used to buy Jadon Sancho

Jesse Lingard is a target for Borussia Dortmund this summer and Manchester United could use the England international in their attempts to lure Jadon Sancho to the club in the opposite direction, according to The Sun.

What's the latest Man United transfer news?

Despite the fact West Ham United are reportedly keen to sign Lingard on a permanent basis, his apparent £100k-per-week wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block.

To that end, Dortmund - who are believed to pay Sancho around £190k-per-week - could be in a position to offer Lingard such terms, particularly if they do qualify for next season's Champions League.

For their part, United are understood to value Lingard at around £20m and will demand that sort of fee despite his total lack of involvement at Old Trafford this season prior to his departure.

How does Lingard compare to Sancho?

While not exactly the same kind of player, 94 of Lingard's 310 recorded senior appearances at club level have come on the right-hand side of the attack, so a comparison does seem fair.

Based on career averages using data from FBREF, Sancho produces more key passes, completed passes into the penalty area and carries per game when compared to his England teammate.

Granted, Sancho has played much fewer games but, even during what has been considered a difficult campaign for the 21-year-old and a very good one (since February) for Lingard, he has still beaten the West Ham star for key passes and dribbles per game (via WhoScored).

Does Lingard want to go back to Man United?

That certainly wouldn't appear to be the case.

Last month, EuroSport revealed the 28-year-old was unhappy with his exclusion from the side under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was likely to push for an exit anyway.

Should Man Utd swap Lingard for Sancho?

If a deal can be done with Dortmund involving the two players, it does seem like good business. After all, Sancho would appear to be a big target, given the transfer saga of 2020.

Not only is Sancho seven years younger than Lingard, he's also proven to be more of a useful tool out wide and, if reports are to believed, wasn't happy towards the end of his time before leaving on loan.

Should United be able to use his £20m valuation to knock down Sancho's price, the decision to hand him a new contract in December 2020 before sending him to East London would be totally vindicated.

