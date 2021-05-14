It's been a mixed debut season for Ferran Torres in English football.

The Spaniard joined Manchester City last summer from Valencia and while he has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent, the 21-year-old is yet to perform to a high standard consistently in the sky blue shirt.

But against Newcastle on Friday night, the two-footed winger reminded the world that he's still a superstar in the making after being handed a rare start by manager Pep Guardiola.

Torres enjoyed his finest moment in a City shirt to date at St James' Park, scoring an outrageous back-heel goal to put the Premier League champions 2-1 up on the night.

It really was shades of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the Spanish international...

What. A. Goal.

That right there is comfortably the best strike we've seen in the 2020/21 Premier League, a moment of genius from a footballer who has enormous potential.

Torres' goal against Newcastle was his fifth in 23 games in the English top-flight this season and it helped City complete a first half comeback after Emil Krafth opened the scoring.

Joao Cancelo equalised for the champions, with Torres' incredible acrobatic effort putting Guardiola's side ahead.

But before half-time on Tyneside, the hosts were level through Joelinton, the Brazilian striker converting from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box by Nathan Ake.

After the break, Newcastle took the lead through loan signing Joe Willock, the English midfielder beating Scott Carson from close-range after the City goalkeeper had saved his penalty.

The visitors were level in the 64th-minute, though, and it was Torres who grabbed the goal once again, the winger firing home inside the box from Gabriel Jesus' low cross.

Two minutes after his equaliser, the Spaniard struck again to make it 4-3 and claim his first ever Premier League hat-trick.

Well played, Ferran.

If the former Valencia forward can perform as he did against Newcastle on a consistent basis next season, City will be an even scarier team to face.

