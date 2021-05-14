Didier Drogba and Michael Ballack were part of a formidable Chelsea team in 2008.

Had it not been for Sir Alex Ferguson's brilliant Manchester United side, the Blues would have easily reigned supreme in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

The Red Devils got the better of the west London outfit in both competitions during the 2007/08 season, with United winning the league title on the final day of the campaign.

It was heartbreaking for Chelsea, but they did at least prove they were capable of beating Ferguson's team a few weeks before.

On April 26th, the Blues defeated United 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with legendary midfielder Michael Ballack scoring an 86th-minute penalty to win the game.

The German's successful strike from 12 yards sparked jubilant scenes and the fact he celebrated with Didier Drogba made at it an even more iconic moment.

Now, you're probably asking; why should we care if Ballack embraced a Chelsea teammate after scoring a late winner?

Well, earlier in the game, both players were involved in a rather heated argument over who got to take a free-kick while the scores were level at 1-1.

They were pretty darn fuming with each other and you can check out footage of the memorable incident below.

Keep your eyes peeled for Michael Essien's hilarious reaction to the clash...

Two world-class players fighting for the opportunity to have an impact in a must-win game? You've just got to love the passion on show, with Drogba eventually eventually emerging as the winner.

After the game, the Ivorian striker had to downplay the debacle, despite the fact he had celebrated with Ballack.

"It was 1-1, we absolutely had to score and we had this free-kick we both wanted to take because we both thought we'd score," Drogba said, per Daily Mail.

"I had a good feel for it and so did he. There was a lot of tension and emotion on the pitch, it was a big match and, yes, we did have a clash.

"These are things that happen. Five minutes later, it was all forgotten. Ballack is a person I particularly respect as a player and a man."

