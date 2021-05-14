Leeds transfer rumours: Leeds target Bundesliga rising star

Leeds are keen on signing Stuttgart's Borna Sosa this summer, as reported by Kicker via Sport Witness.

What's the latest news on Borna Sosa?

It was claimed earlier this week that Leeds were tracking Sosa, and would be able to pay Stuttgart's asking price, which is believed to be in the region of €20m (£17.2m).

This latest report from Kicker appears to back this up, with the German outlet stating that Leeds have registered "concrete interest" in buying the 23-year-old.

What are Sosa's stats this season?

Sosa has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Bundesliga, providing 10 assists in 24 league appearances. No Leeds player has managed more than 7 this term in the Premier League.

As per WhoScored, Sosa has been his side's chief creator, making 54 key passes. Only Raphinha (57) and Jack Harrison (55) have completed more for Marcelo Bielsa's men.

Reflecting on his excellent season, Sosa told the official Bundesliga website in March that his pace is one of his main attributes, and that he is currently the quickest player in his team.

Sosa said: “As far as I can remember, my strengths have always been my speed and a good left foot.

"Regardless of which team I played in, I was the fastest in testing. This is also the case here in Stuttgart."

The Croatia international, has largely been deployed on the left-hand side of midfield, but his career statistics show that he is equally capable of playing at left-back. It seems likely that he would be used in this position if he did move to Elland Road, with Ezgjan Alioski potentially leaving Leeds next month.

Have Leeds been linked with any other left-backs?

Sosa is not the only left-back that Leeds have supposedly got their eye on. They have also been linked with Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico, who could be available for £17.5m.

His agent, Ricardo Schlieper, stated last month that the Dutch giants would be open to letting Tagliafico leave this summer if they receive a suitable offer, suggesting that Leeds could be in with a chance of landing the Argentine in the next transfer window.

Is Sosa a better option than Tagliafico?

In many ways, he would be.

At 23, he is five years Tagliafico's junior, which indicates that he would be a smarter long-term investment for Leeds. Tagliafico may be in his prime now, but Sosa still has his to come, and he could have a higher ceiling when it comes to his potential compared to Tagliafico's.

Furthermore, Sosa is also playing in a more competitive league at the moment. Ajax have run away with the title this season in the Netherlands - they are currently 14 points clear at the top of the table. It seems that they rarely get tested in their domestic matches, so Tagliafico moving to the Premier League could be a shock to the system.

Meanwhile, Sosa has been playing for a mid-table German side over the past year, picking up his fair share of losses as well as victories, much like Leeds have in the England's top division. He has been playing in tightly-contested games on a weekly basis, and that would hold him in good stead for the rigours of the Premier League if he gets his move to Yorkshire in the coming months.

With Tagliafico and Sosa almost identically priced, the latter seems to be the smarter signing for the Whites.

