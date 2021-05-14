Manchester United quiz: Which of these former Red Devils stars have scored at the Euros? Get involved!

With the 2020/21 Premier League campaign set to reach a crescendo later this month, the attention of football fans across the globe will turn to this summer's European Championships.

Set to be held in a host of different locations including England, Spain and Germany, many of Manchester United's current stars are set to feature for their respective countries.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will be hoping to guide the Three Lions to glory whilst Paul Pogba could clinch another major international trophy with France after winning the 2018 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes will feature for a Portugal side which is brimming with talent and Scott McTominay will be aiming to help Scotland achieve success.

All of these aforementioned players could follow in the footsteps of some of United's icons who have set previous European Championships alight with their displays.

Former United striker Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene in Euro 2004 by netting four goals for England before suffering an injury in the quarter-final of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo meanwhile helped Portugal secure their first ever international title in Euro 2016 by making seven appearances in the tournament.

With an enthralling summer of football ahead of us, we have decided to created a quiz based around 15 former United stars in which you have to figure out whether a player has scored at a previous European Championship.

Will you get full marks?

Test out your United knowledge below!

1 of 15 Has former Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo scored at the Euros? Yes No

