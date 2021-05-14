Arsenal transfer news: Premier League midfielder keen on Gunners transfer

According to football.london, Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is eager to make the switch to Arsenal this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sander Berge?

Based on reports from football.london, Arsenal are among a host of suitors who are interested in keeping the midfielder in the Premier League and it appears that interest is mutual.

Berge is reportedly "keen to go" to north London amid a "high possibility" that he could join Arsenal this summer, but a move could depend on Martin Odegaard's situation.

Would he settle in well at Arsenal?

Arteta's assistant, Albert Stuivenberg, is believed to know the Norwegian well having spent time as his manager at Genk, which would theoretically make the settling in period a lot more comfortable.

The 6 foot 4 midfielder is also reportedly close friends with Arsenal's Odegaard, and is eager to join his compatriot.

Football.london have suggested that Odegaard's future at the Emirates could be an important factor in any deal the club make. However, they state that a move is not entirely dependent on Odegaard - although it would make Arsenal a more attractive proposition to the midfielder.

What are Berge's stats this season?

According to WhoScored, Berge has been one of Sheffield's top performers in the Premier League this season. His passing statistics are particularly impressive as despite being in a struggling side, he has achieved a passing success rate of 85.6% - the highest of any player in the squad with one or more starts.

He is also joint second for key passes making 0.9 per game, and has two goal contributions to his name.

Despite impressing when he has featured, his injury record this season has been troubling. According to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian has spent 93 days out after a surgery, equating to 21 games on the sidelines.

Would he be a good signing for Arsenal?

Arsenal are extremely short on depth in the midfield and a signing in that position is crucial ahead of next season.

They have been linked with another midfielder recently in the shape of Brighton's Yves Bissouma and according to the Daily Star, Arsenal are leading the race to sign the £30m-rated Mali international.

If they were to sign one of Bissouma or Berge, it would reinforce the Gunners' midfield ranks which will be thinner come the end of the season, with Dani Ceballos set to return to Real Madrid and Odegaard potentially going with him.

Berge's presence would benefit Arsenal, and with his best years ahead of him at just 23 years of age, he could well develop into an important midfielder for them over the next few campaigns.

