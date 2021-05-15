Scott Carson made his long awaited debut for Manchester City in their Premier League match against Newcastle on Friday evening.

The Englishman, 35, joined City on loan from Derby County in 2019.

Two years after joining, he was finally given the chance to play at St James' Park

Carson may have conceded three goals but he still put in a composed display as City won 4-3.

He saved a penalty, taken by Joe Willock, but could do nothing to prevent the Newcastle man scoring the rebound.

The City stopper could also do nothing about Newcastle's other goals.

City's players and staff showed what Carson meant to them after the full-time whistle.

Carson, making his first Premier League outing for 3645 days, was mobbed by his teammates at full-time.

Ederson showed Carson love, as did others including Phil Foden, Ruben Dias and John Stones.

You love to see it.

Pep Guardiola also spoke highly of Carson in his post-match interview after being asked why he chose to start the veteran goalkeeper.

"Maybe people don't know it but he's a real leader for us," he said, per the Manchester Evening News.

"He says straight away what he believes, he has a lot of experience, he has been in incredible locker rooms with big teams.

"He is an incredible person and we are delighted - not just me but Eddy (Ederson) and Zack (Steffen) and the players that today he could play.

"It was three goals from set pieces and he couldn't do anything. I'm happy for him to make his debut for us."

Carson may never play for City again but, regardless, May 14, 2021 is a day he will never forget.

