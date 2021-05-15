In January 2012, Chelsea signed three young brothers from Luton Town.

Twins Rio and Cole Dasilva, aged 12, and their older brother Jay, aged 13, joined the west London club in a deal that was worth up to £1 million.

“Their ability stands out from the rest, that was clear from the moment they signed at the age of seven,” Gregg Broughton, Luton's former head of youth, told the Daily Mail in 2012.

All three were tipped to make it big in the football world, but their journeys over the past nine years or so have been very different.

Below, we've taken a look at how the brothers have fared since moving to Chelsea in 2012, starting with Jay, the oldest of the three siblings.

Jay Dasilva

Jay has been the real success story of the family from a footballing perspective. The 23-year-old left-back is currently on the books at Bristol City, where he's a regular in the starting XI when fully fit.

Prior to his permanent move to Bristol in 2019, Jay spent a successful year-and-a-half on loan at Charlton Athletic, where he was named the Fans' Player of the Year in 2017/18.

During his career with Chelsea's various youth sides, Jay won three FA Youth Cups and two UEFA Youth League trophies. It seems strange that he was never handed an opportunity in the Blues' senior team.

On the international stage, the Bristol defender played 13 times for England's U21 side and also captained the nation's U19 team to glory at the 2017 European Under-19 Championship.

Not bad, Jay.

“As we grew older, Jay stepped up,” Rio recalled in an interview with football.london at the start of the year. “Myself and Cole would look at him and think ‘Oh, he’s a level above us now, so we’re going to have to match that’.

“It spurred me on, I wanted to be like my older brother. I looked up to him so much, he was inspirational, always setting a good mark for us to try to reach and be better.”

Cole Dasilva

Cole did follow in Jay's footsteps to some degree, the right-back making 27 appearances for Chelsea's U19 side and a further 18 for the Blues' U21 team.

He also won the FA Youth Cup with the club in 2017, but his career then stagnated thanks to an unsuccessful spell at Brentford following his departure from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2018.

Cole left the Bees in 2020 and was a free agent for quite a while, but now he's deservedly back in the game with Leicester's U23 side.

The 22-year-old defender has played nine games for The Foxes in the 2020/21 Premier League 2, netting one goal in that time.

Cole, who's played three times for Wales' U21 team in his career, is a footballer to watch out for once again.

Rio Dasilva

Rio's footballing career has been the least successful of the three.

The right-back left Chelsea at U16 level in 2016 and he admitted back in January that he spent a period of time out of the sport as a result of not making the grade in west London.

"I did stop playing for a while but then I got back into Sunday League and played with my mates again," Rio said. "That was really good for me."

In 2018, the 22-year-old joined Dunstable Town, where he spent a year before joining current club Hitchin Town - who play in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

While Rio's journey has been the toughest of the three, he's still immensely proud of his brother Jay's success as a footballer.

“We’re so proud of him,” he added. “Whenever he plays, we sit together as a family and watch. He’s still a big inspiration to me and my brother. We look up to him and have a good relationship.”

