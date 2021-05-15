Leeds latest news: Fresh update in Marcelo Bielsa's future emerges

Leeds United are confident Marcelo Bielsa will extend his stay at Elland Road by another year, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Yesterday, Football Insider revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were ready to sound the Argentine out in their attempts to replace Jose Mourinho ahead of next season.

Seemingly fitting the bill amid their apparent preference for an attack-minded manager capable of developing young players, Sky Sports claimed in April that initial talks between Bielsa and Leeds had started, though his preference to wait until the end of the season before committing does naturally lead to some element of uncertainty as to his future.

However, The Telegraph reveal that there is an expectancy behind the scenes that the 65-year-old will remain in charge and that they are prepared to offer him a new contract after the final game of the season, confident that he'll sign it.

What is Bielsa's win rate at Leeds?

Across his 137 games at Leeds in all competitions (the most he's ever managed for one club), Bielsa has won 71 games, representing an impressive 51.8% win rate. Considering 35 of those outings have come in the Premier League, Bielsa's time in charge looks even more successful.

During those games, Leeds have scored 227 goals and the former Argentina manager has handed debuts to the likes of Jack Clarke, Jamie Shackleton, Leif Davis and Pascal Strujik, helping develop the club's in-house talent along with making eye-catching signings.

Indeed, Spanish internationals Diego Llorente and Rodrigo have both moved to Elland Road and, while the riches of the Premier League are certainly tempting, it is surely hard to imagine either doing so without Bielsa in charge.

What has Andrea Radrizzani said about Bielsa's future?

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe in April, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani revealed he was keen on keeping Bielsa though did admit the club would still go on without him.

"Once again, we are very happy with him and we hope to extend him," Radrizzani said (via Sky Sports).

"But you also have to understand that Leeds United is bigger than Marcelo Bielsa.

"If one day, for whatever reason, we had to split up with Marcelo, that wouldn't change our goal, which is one day to put Leeds back to where they were, so that they can once again play in the Champions (League)."

Why is Marcelo Bielsa so popular?

Clearly, Bielsa is the man who finally brought Leeds United back to the Premier League, which would naturally make him a rather popular figure in West Yorkshire. Still, even without that, the ex-Chile boss does seem like someone even neutrals would respect and - talking to The Guardian's Football Weekly Podcast back in December - journalist Jonathan Wilson spoke of Bielsa's impact at his various clubs.

"Nobody is saying that Bielsa is a guarantor of trophies," he said.

"Nobody is saying he is someone that comes with this big bag of silverware but, when the day of judgement comes, when we are weighed in the balance, what will matter more?

"Will it be League Cups? Will it be Community Shields? Will it be these silver pots?

"Or will it be the hearts of the people of Yorkshire? Of the people of Marseille? Of the people of Bilbao?"

An almost mythical presence with murals dedicated to him around the city of Leeds, Bielsa's popularity goes far beyond winning trophies and trinkets.

