Daniel Dubois has parted ways with trainer Mark Tibbs to work with the head coach of Lawrence Okolie - Shane McGuigan.

Following his loss to Joe Joyce, 'Triple D' decided to team up with well-respected trainer Tibbs - who has coached the likes of Billy Joe Saunders and Dillian Whyte - after opting to freshen things up for a change.

But their partnership would prove to be short-lived after Tibbs told Dubois' representatives that he could no longer devote his time to training the 23-year-old, according to The Daily Mail.

Dubois has since teamed up with McGuigan, the 2016 Boxing Writers Association of America trainer of the year, ahead of his June 5 clash with Bogdan Dinu in which a win could put him in pole position for a world title shot, per his promoter Frank Warren.

"A win for Daniel in this interim title fight will see him become the mandatory challenger for the WBA world title and, if he can get past Dinu, he is back in contention and right in the mix with the top contenders," Warren said (via LondonNewsOnline).

"It is an opportunity for Daniel to post a ‘business as usual’ statement to the public and the rest of the heavyweight division following his setback against Joe.

"Dinu is a high quality and respected opponent who in no way can Daniel take lightly. It is exactly the sort of challenge he needs at this stage in his career.

"There will be significant pressure on Daniel coming back after a first defeat and the focus will be right on him to see how he reacts. He is returning in a big fight, everything will be on the line and the prize on offer is a shot at the world title."

Announcing the fight on social media, Dubois wrote: "On June 5th I will be BACK STRONGER.

"Back to what I do best - an explosive performance and a devastating knockout."

He recently said: "Over six months of frustrations are ready to come out.

"You are going to see the best version of Daniel Dubois in that ring on June 5.

"I will beat Bogdan Dinu up and knock him out."

With Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury otherwise engaged, the winner of Dubois vs Dinu will be first in line to face the WBA (regular) heavyweight world champion Trevor Bryan later in 2021.

