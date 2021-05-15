Scott Brown plays his last game for Celtic on Saturday afternoon in what is bound to be an emotional day.

The 35-year-old has been an incredible servant to the Scottish giants.

Brown joined the club in 2007 and he has been a key figure ever since.

He's played 614 times for Celtic - Saturday's game will be his 615th appearance.

The Scotsman has scored 46 goals and helped the club to 22 trophies, including 10 Scottish Premiership titles.

Ahead of his last outing for The Bhoys, we've taken a trip down memory lane and looked at one of his funniest moments in a Celtic shirt.

On February 25, 2018, Celtic travelled to Aberdeen for their Scottish Premiership clash.

Celtic ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Moussa Dembele and Kieran Tierney.

The game was a feisty affair with both sides being reduced to 10-men.

Mikael Lustig was sent off for Celtic, while Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove was shown a straight red card barely 10 minutes after coming on.

Cosgrove received his marching orders for a brutal challenge on Brown.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

Almost every professional footballer in the world would have either been raging or laying in agony on the turf after Cosgrove's challenge.

But not Brown.

The legendary Celtic captain got straight on his feet and started celebrating after the horror challenge.

Watch it below:

What a reaction that is.

Lustig has paid tribute to Celtic ahead of his last game for the club.

"He's absolutely the most inspirational leader I've played with - the best captain you can ever have," says Lustig, per the BBC. "He was really important for me and is still a good friend. Those years when Celtic won everything, he was the most consistent player.

BIG Chelsea transfer update involving Erling Haaland. Find out more on The Football Terrace!

"A lot of games we won were down to Scott's influence. Fans and players of other teams didn't like him but he got a lot of energy from that and thrived on it. There were games we won because of that - it made him better."

Brown will join Aberdeen as a player-coach in the summer. He will always be remembered as a Celtic legend.

1 of 15 Which English club did Scott Brown reject before signing for Celtic? Leeds United QPR Reading Sheffield Wednesday

News Now - Sport News