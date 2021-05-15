The go home episode of SmackDown hit us with the final build for matches ahead of WrestleMania Backlash this Sunday.

New champions were crowned, tensions flare between family and the Mysterios have the upper hand going into this weekend's pay-per-view.

Check out the full results from the Blue Brand below:

Roman Reigns pushes Jimmy Uso to challenge Cesaro

As Jimmy Uso continues to frustrate The Head of the Table by failing to acknowledge him, the Universal Champion challenged his cousin to step up against The Swiss Superman.

Tamina & Natalya def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match



Tamina & Natalya came out determined to end the reign of the dominant Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler in a WrestleMania rematch. The Irresistible Force delivered déjà vu to Tamina with another Samoan Drop into the barricades, but The Queen of Harts helped the challengers battle back.

After another Samoan Drop to Natalya, Tamina sprang into action with a Superfly Splash that clinched the shocking title win.

Big E, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens brought chaos to Apollo Crews’ Medal Ceremony

As Apollo Crews attempted to present the Nigerian Medal of Honor to Commander Azeez, his fiercest Intercontinental Title challengers brought mayhem to the scene.

Rey Mysterio def. Dolph Ziggler

Just two days ahead of the SmackDown Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania Backlash, Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler went at it hoping to make one final statement.

A controversial near low blow on a slide from The Master of the 619 incensed Robert Roode, but The Showoff rallied back and nearly grabbed a win with a Famouser. However, Rey would follow his son Dominik’s lead from last week and catch Ziggler by surprise with a quick roll-up win.

Bianca Belair and Bayley engaged in war of words

As Michael Cole attempts to interview Bianca Belair ahead of defending the SmackDown Women's Title against Bayley, The Role Model interrupts The EST of WWE and tries to send a message to the champion.

King Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura

In a battle of royalty, King Corbin used his strength to reign supreme over The King of Strong Style. After an acrobatic reversal allowed Shinsuke Nakmura to lock in a triangle hold, Corbin powered through into a pin that led to the victory. Nakamura was far from finished as a Kinshasa downed Corbin and allowed The King of Strong Style to steal his rival’s beloved crown.

Cesaro def. Jimmy Uso by disqualification.

Jimmy Uso was looking to make a statement after over a year away from the squared circle, but Cesaro had his own message to deliver. The Swiss Superman put his strength and athleticism on display with a cannonball that grounded Uso and a massive Superplex that shook the ring.

As Cesaro showed his dominance, Roman Reigns entered the fray, but his WrestleMania Backlash challenger had the final word with back-to-back Neutralizers on Jey Uso to end the night.

A solid end to WWE TV sees Cesaro look strong ahead of his Universal Title match with Reigns on Sunday, will The Swiss Superman be the one to dethrone The Head of The Table? This, alongside new Women's Tag Team Champions and the Mysterios now potentially favourites against The Dirty Dawgs, it's an exciting lead into WrestleMania Backlash.

