Mason Mount has developed into one of the most coveted young players in world football under Thomas Tuchel's stewardship.

The England international has been in scintillating form since the German boss was hired and earned plenty of admirers from across the footballing world.

However, doubts about Tuchel's faith in the 21-year-old were prominent just after he took the reins from Frank Lampard.

Mount was named on the substitutes bench in Tuchel's first game as manager against Wolverhampton Wanderers and he had to wait until the 82nd minute to enter the fray.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the former Borussia Dortmund boss was intent on flooding the team with experience over youth to turn the club's results around.

But Mount disagreed with his stance and made his feelings abundantly clear to the new boss.

Sources close to the paper claim that Mount argued the case for Chelsea's strong roster of academy graduates, including Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

All of those players had played important roles in getting the Blues into the Champions League during Lampard's maiden season in charge and, from Mount's perspective, couldn't be dismissed based on lack of experience.

With the exception of Hudson-Odoi, the aforementioned youngsters were all on the substitutes bench for Tuchel's first game against Wolves.

But since that outing Mount has been a regular fixture in Chelsea's starting XI and an instrumental figurehead in the club's journey to reach the Champions League final.

Though Mount's stance didn't alter Tuchel's team selection against Wolves, it clearly left a profound impression on the 47-year-old.

He reportedly admired Mount's direct and impassioned defence of his teammates and let the playmaker know as much.

For such a young player to have the confidence to challenge a new, experienced and universally respected manager on team selection is clearly a brave move.

But everything we've seen from Mount both on the pitch and in front of the media suggests that he has the ability to strike the right tone, to deliver his point articulately and professionally.

It seems that's exactly what he did when speaking with Tuchel.

Ahead of the FA Cup final against Leicester City, Tuchel hailed Mount's insatiable appetite for the game and tipped him to enjoy a glowing career, per Sky Sports.

"He is incredibly talented and even more importantly, he has the personality at a very young age to keep his feet on the ground, to arrive every day at Cobham with a smile on his face.

"Mason is simply happy to be out there on the pitch and playing football. It doesn't make a difference if he is playing short-sided games, or four against four or if he plays out there in boxes.

"It's what he would do if he was not a professional player, he would be in the park and would do the same stuff and I have a feeling he is very aware of how he arrived at this point in his career.

"It makes him very self-confident, it makes him appear very humble and very hungry to learn and these are the big circumstances to have a big career."

There's little doubt that Mount will be in the starting XI and at the forefront of Chelsea's most fluid attacking play this evening.

