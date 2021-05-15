Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp ready to part with his third-most expensive signing

According to Fichajes.net, Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could leave this summer as he is one of Diego Simeone's "great wishes" for Atletico Madrid next season.

What's the latest transfer news involving Naby Keita?

Based on reports from Fichajes.net, Jurgen Klopp would "give the go-ahead" for Keita's departure if a suitable bid were tabled after struggling to adapt to life in the Premier League.

The Guinea midfielder has reportedly attracted the interest of Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and is one of the players on Simeone's wish-list this summer.

Why has he struggled so much at Liverpool?

Keita has been plagued with injuries since arriving at the club and knocks and illnesses this term have prevented the midfielder from getting a solid run of games under his belt.

According to Transfermarkt, he has missed 97 days of the season with four separate absences, equating to 23 games on the sidelines.

When he has featured, he has struggled to match the high expectations that he arrived with, and occupies an overall WhoScored rating of 6.59 in the Premier League.

He has committed the fifth highest number of fouls per game (1.3) in the Liverpool squad and also gets dispossessed 0.8 times each match.

However, his biggest problem is actually getting game-time. Whether it's been fitness issues or simply being left out, he has only made seven league starts for the Reds so far and has failed to register a goal or assist this season.

How much did he cost Liverpool?

The 26-year-old arrived at Anfield filled with promise after a successful season in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

His performances were enough to encourage Liverpool to purchase the player for £54m according to Transfermarkt, which equates to Klopp's third biggest signing as Liverpool manager.

His current valuation is £34.2m and has been gradually decreasing for the majority of his tenure at the club.

This summer represents a big opportunity for Liverpool to sell their midfielder before his value drops even further.

Will Liverpool need to replace Keita?

Certainly, yes.

It has been widely reported that Gini Wijnaldum will not sign a contract and will leave the Reds on a free transfer at the end of the season with his likely destination being Barcelona.

If Wijnaldum does leave the club as expected and Keita departs as well, then Liverpool may look to sign at least one midfielder to try and fill the void in their squad.

Another option is to give more game-time to those within the Liverpool ranks. This relates to Curtis Jones who has established himself within the first team at Anfield but will want to make the next step and become more of a regular in the starting eleven.

The 20-year-old has made 23 Premier League appearances this season, but only twelve of those have been starts.

