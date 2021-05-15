This week's episode of SmackDown was intense going into WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. However, another major event happened on the show, Tamina and Natalya captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The win means this is Tamina's first major title win in the company, something that will come as a surprise to some considering her lengthy tenure in the WWE.

Natalya and her partner fell just short of winning the belts at WrestleMania 37, but at the second opportunity, they took it and are now the head of the women's tag team division.

Tamina scored the pin fall for her team, this after hitting Jaz with her trademark splash off the top rope.

Following the win, several members of RAW's and SmackDown's women's roster took to Twitter to congratulate Tamina for capturing the title.

Beth Phoenix, Charlotte Flair, Lana, Sasha Banks and Naomi to name a few, went to the site to applaud the new champion.

Flair quote tweeted the image from WWE's official Twitter account, with three clapping hand emojis, while Banks put three crying face emojis and Tamina's handle. Phoenix references both Natalya's and Tamina's late-fathers Jim Niedhart and Jimmy Snuka in her tweet, saying the following:

"These two women have been the rock steady definition of what can happen when you never give up. Congrats @NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka...I know your Dads are smiling extra big right now up above!!! #AndNew #WomenILookUpTo"

Natalya later took to Twitter to reflect on her win on the Blue Brand. Along with an image of her and Tamina holding the Tag Titles up, she captioned tweeted:

"Show them who you are.

Show them why you’re worth fighting for.

Then find a person who also thinks you are worth fighting for.

And fight together.

And don’t stop until you prove them all wrong.

Statement makers, bone breakers & now TITLE TAKERS. #AndNew

@TaminaSnuka #SmackDown"

Tamina also took to the site and said the following:

"THANK YOU WWE UNIVERSE FOR GIVING ME AND @NatbyNature The support we NEEDED!!! WE LOVE YOU ALL🤟🏽 #SmackDown"

With new champions means potential new competition. It'll be interesting to see who the pair defend against first.

News Now - Sport News