Tottenham transfer rumours: Spanish giants show interest in Spurs ace

Real Madrid are keen on signing Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele in the upcoming transfer window, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Tanguy Ndombele?

The Spanish champions reportedly want to sign a dynamic midfielder this summer, who can replace the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos moving forwards.

Ndombele has been identified as a target for this role, and it is understood that Real have approached Spurs to make them aware of their interest in the player.

What are Ndombele's stats this season?

The 24-year-old has made 31 league appearances this term, registering three goals and two assists in these matches.

However, he seems to be out of favour under interim boss Ryan Mason. Ndombele has only started one of Tottenham's three league games since Mason was placed in charge last month, and he was also left out of the starting line-up for the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

Although Mason does not seem completely convinced by him, Ndombele has shown glimpses of his potential this season. As per WhoScored, he has completed 73 successful dribbles in the Premier League - no other Spurs player has managed more than 44.

What is Ndombele's market value?

Despite having a much-improved second campaign at Tottenham - he already has 10 more appearances in the top-flight to his name when compared with last season - Ndombele's market value has dropped significantly from what it was when he arrived at the club.

Spurs signed him for a club-record fee of £54m back in July 2019, and he was actually worth £58.5m in December of that year, according to Transfermarkt.

His value has dipped somewhat since then, though. He is now believed to be worth £45m. This means that his value has fallen by £13.5m over the past 18 months.

Should Tottenham let him go?

The ball is in Spurs' court right now, with the report claiming they're yet to decide whether they'll entertain offers for Ndombele this summer.

It does seem like this could be a good opportunity for the north London club to cash in on the Frenchman.

He has had some bright moments in 2020/21 - most notably his delightful finish during the side's 3-1 win over Sheffield United in January.

However, his level of consistency has been an issue, and Daniel Levy may want to seize the chance to sell him to a club who are no strangers to splashing the cash on players that they like.

Levy has previously completed deals with Real for the likes of Gareth Bale and Modric, both times holding out for substantial fees before letting them go.

He could see this as a good time to do business with the Spanish giants once more, in a move that would see Spurs get their second-highest earner off their books, which may allow them to bolster their squad over the summer.

