SmackDown saw a strong end to WWE programming ahead of WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. New Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned, Cesaro and the Mysterios look like they've got the upper hand going into their title matches against Roman Reigns and The Dirty Dawgs, and Bayley and Bianca Belair look set to have a cracking match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the pay-per-view.

However, in the midst of all this action, a huge bout was announced for next week's episode of the Blue Brand.

Following Big E, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens gate-crashing Apollo Crews' Nigerian ceremony for Commander Azeez, the Intercontinental Champion wanted answers from WWE Official Adam Pearce about what he would do about the trios behaviour.

Crews barged into Pearce's office, demanding consequences for E, Zayn's and Owens' actions. This backfired leading to Adam making a fatal-four-way Intercontinental Title match between the four men on next week's SmackDown.

Apollo questioned Pearce's leadership asking him what sort of a leader he was before demanding he makes a plan of action for their interruption.

Adam went on to say which of the three men he was going to have face Crews next week, before fellow WWE Official Sonya Deville suggested if Apollo kept his aggressive tone with Pearce, that he might have to face all three men at the same time next week.

The idea of a fatal-four-way match was something Adam was a fan of, stating Apollo will now face all three men for the Intercontinental Championship next week on the Blue Brand. You can see their altercation below:

As expected, Crews reacted negatively to the news that he now has only a 25 percent chance of retaining the belt against three former holders of the belt.

The segment ended with Pearce turning to Deville and asking her not to undermine him in front of Superstars again.

Will we see the end to Apollo's reign as champion so soon after his win at WrestleMania 37? Or will he defy the odds and continue his run with the belt? We'll have to find out next week.

