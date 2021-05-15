Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on future signing

According to fresh reports from Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have reached a "total agreement" with RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate and are weeks away from completing the signing.

Is Konate moving to Liverpool this summer?

The 21-year-old's reported move to Liverpool looks like one of the worst kept secrets in football right now. His move has been speculated for quite some time and more developments are finally being revealed.

Romano tweeted in April stating that the deal was set to be completed and that the player and club agreed on personal terms. The terms agreed include a five-year contract at Anfield, keeping him at the Liverpool until 2026.

What's the latest transfer news involving Ibrahima Konate?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool will pay Konate's release clause after previously reporting that there was some room for negotiation. He stated that, "the board is working to complete the signing from RB Leipzig in the next weeks".

According to Romano, the centre-back's release clause "is available" and will cost Liverpool around €35m (£30.1m) to activate.

How could this impact the current Liverpool squad?

The advancements on a deal for Konate may be unfortunate news for Liverpool's Ozan Kabak, who may find himself replaced in the squad rather than permanently joining the club.

According to the Athletic, Liverpool have an option to buy deal in place with Schalke that involves a fee of around £18m plus add-ons. However, with Konate appearing to be edging closer to a move to Merseyside, Kabak could find himself back in Germany this summer.

In terms of Liverpool's other central defenders including the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, they can look forward to competing for a starting position with Konate besides Virgil van Dijk, who is reportedly on course to be ready for the Reds' pre-season training.

Why are Liverpool signing Konate?

Whilst depth in the Liverpool defence has been wafer thin this season, Konate will provide another option at the back for Jurgen Klopp, as well as boasting a wide array of qualities.

Besides the Frenchman's well documented injury history that will be a minor concern for Klopp, his performances when he has been on the pitch have been strong. He has made 13 appearances in the Bundesliga this season and his play-style is likely a key factor in why the Reds have been so interested.

According to WhoScored, Konate's key characteristics are aerial duels and passing. Playing out from the back is important to how Liverpool play and with a pass success rate of 86.7% in the Bundesliga, he has proven that he is comfortable in possession. He has also won 2.1 aerial duels per game this season.

