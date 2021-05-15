Edinson Cavani has been an inspired signing for Manchester United.

The Uruguayan striker had a slow start after signing for the Red Devils last summer.

But he has well and truly hit his stride in recent weeks, scoring eight goals in his last nine games.

Cavani's impact has been so good that Gary Neville named him the signing of the season earlier this week.

But do we agree?

We've looked at every signing Premier League sides made this season and ranked the 15 best.

All price tags are sourced by Transfermarkt.

15. Diogo Jota | Wolves to Liverpool | £40.23m

Liverpool surprised a lot of people when they splashed out £40m on Jota last summer. He's scored nine times despite an injury-hit campaign.

14. Ben Godfrey | Norwich to Everton | £24.75m

Godfrey has played numerous positions this season and been impressive. He's helped Everton to 10 clean sheets. At 23 years old, he looks set to be a key player for the Toffees for many years to come.

13. Raphinha | Stade Rennais to Leeds | £16.72m

The Brazilian has contributed directly to 14 Premier League goals in his first season. Some big clubs including Liverpool and Man United are reported to be interested in a summer move, which highlights how good he has been.

12. Callum Wilson | Bournemouth to Newcastle | £20m

Wilson's 12 goals have guided Newcastle to safety. He would be higher up this list if he hadn't suffered from injuries this season.

11. Ollie Watkins | Brentford to Aston Villa | £30.60m

Many football fans baulked at the £30m Villa paid for Watkins last summer. He has proven his worth by contributing to 21 goals in a successful first campaign for the club.

10. Edouard Mendy | Stade Rennais to Chelsea | £21.60m

Mendy has been a massive improvement on Kepa. A commanding presence between the sticks, the Senegalese has kept 16 clean sheets this campaign.

9. Thiago Silva | Paris Saint-Germain to Chelsea | Free transfer

Silva may be past his best but, at 36 years old, he's been an important part in a successful Chelsea season.

8. Matheus Pereira | Sporting CP to West Brom | £7.43m

Pereira spent last season on loan at West Brom and was signed permanently in the summer. The Brazilian, with 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League, has been one of the Baggies' few bright spots this campaign.

7. Vladimir Coufal | Slavia Prague to West Ham | £5.40m

Coufal has been a bargain. He's been so good that Jamie Carragher named him in his Premier League team of the season.

6. Jesse Lingard | Manchester United to West Ham | Loan

Lingard is the only January signing to make the list. He has had an extraordinary impact since joining, providing 13 goal contributions in 13 games.

5. Edinson Cavani | Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United | Free transfer

Cavani has been brilliant in the past few months. He has contributed to 13 Premier League goals this campaign despite completing the full 90 minutes just eight times.

4. Emiliano Martinez | Arsenal to Aston Villa | £15.66m

Martinez has been arguably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. He's kept 15 clean sheets and has made the fourth-most saves in England's top tier (128).

3. Tomas Soucek | Slavia Prague to West Ham | £14.58m

West Ham made a great decision to make Soucek's loan permanent at the start of the season.

A towering presence, Soucek has scored nine times in the English top flight in 2020/21.

2. Wesley Fofana | Saint-Etienne to Leicester City | £31.50m

Fofana was just 19 years old when Leicester splashed out on him last summer. He's already one of the Premier League's best defenders after an outstanding campaign.

1. Ruben Dias | Benfica to Manchester City | £61.20m

City paid a lot of money for Dias but he's been worth every penny. He's almost single handedly transformed City's defence from a liability to a strength.

Honourable mentions: James Rodriguez, Kyle Walker-Peters, Illian Meslier, Eberechi Eze, Alphonse Areola, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joachim Andersen

