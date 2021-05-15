Jamie Vardy's rags-to-riches story will go down in Premier League folklore.

The Leicester City star's goal scoring prowess underpinned the club's against-all-odds 2016 title win, while his infectious, full-blooded approach to celebrating his finishes has made him one of the most popular characters in the game.

From his infamous eagle-flapping at Selhurst Park to his more recent guitar celebration after notching against Liverpool, Vardy knows how to entertain an audience.

Perhaps that's why he was once thinking of abandoning his professional football career to go and work in Ibiza instead.

Those who subscribe to the legend of Vardy will know that he enjoys letting loose, but that thirst for partying could have cost him an incredibly successful football career.

Vardy scored three goals and provided three assists during his first 10 Championship games for the Foxes after signing from Fleetwood, but his early flurry soon fizzled out.

His form tailed off and he played just 27 minutes of Leicester's final 16 league games, and that turn in fortune forced him to think about changing career, per Daily Mail.

"Moving to Ibiza felt a good idea at the time. It felt a really good idea. Thank God I didn’t.

"It was one of those things. I’d never been in that environment — playing in the Championship, struggling, the performances and the goals not coming and it does make you think.

"I had a chat with Nigel Pearson at one point and I was trying to get him to loan me back to Fleetwood, just because I’d had success there. He said, 'Listen, you’re good enough, just knuckle down, you can play a lot higher'".

"At that stage I knew he believed in me and after that it all clicked together. It was a learning curve. The big jump in standard took a bit of time getting used to and then the season after we got promoted."

The then struggling forward even joked about signing for Ibiza Town when asked about his future.

With Leicester due to take on Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup this evening, Vardy could be looking at one of his final opportunities to clinch a major trophy.

The 34-year-old has found consistency hard to come by this season but Kelechi Iheanacho has stepped up to replace the goals that have dried up for Vardy.

Despite his age, Vardy remains hungry to continue fighting for silverware following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

"If I didn’t have football, I’d probably still be working in a factory making splints for people with foot drop.

"If we won the Cup I wouldn’t want it to end there. I’d want to be coming back again next year to try to win it again."

